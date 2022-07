In November, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies will conduct a regular assessment of the Johnson City Police Department. And now, at the request of the city, that commission will also focus on the department’s handling of alleged rape cases. All this comes as Johnson City officials search for an third party, outside firm to look into whether the JCPD mishandled any rape cases that came before them. A lawsuit making those allegations has been filed against the city by a former Assistant District Attorney who worked in the police department at one time.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO