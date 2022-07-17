2022 Cadillac CT5 Family No Longer Features Multiple Infotainment System Controls

The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV was unveiled in Canada yesterday, expanding the Bow Tie brand’s electric vehicle portfolio in the northern country. With an estimated driving range of 515 kilometers (320 miles) for certain models, the Chevy Blazer EV will be available in front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive configurations. Customers can choose from a variety of trim levels, including 1LT, 2LT, RS and the range-topping SS trim. There will also be a pursuit-rated Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) available for police fleets. A breakdown of powertrain specs and driving range for each trim level has yet to be announced, but Chevrolet stated that the crossover will feature a 11.5 kW Level 2 AC charging system with standard DC public fast-charging up to 190 kW, adding 125 kilometers (78 miles) of range in just 10 minutes.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO