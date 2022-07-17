ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Cadillac CT5 Family No Longer Features Multiple Infotainment System Controls

By Jonathan Lopez
gmauthority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few days ago, GM Authority covered how all units of the 2020 and 2021 Cadillac CT5 luxury sedan have multiple infotainment system controls due to space limitation on the center console. Notably, the 2022 Cadillac CT5 doesn’t have the same limitations or infotainment system control layout. First,...

gmauthority.com

gmauthority.com

2024 Chevy Blazer EV SS Revealed With Up To 557 Horsepower

After some teasing and even a partial exterior reveal, GM has officially unveiled the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV SS, a performance crossover that the automaker proclaims has the “soul of a true sports car” and capabilities that “will surprise and delight” diehard Bow Tie brand fans.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM And Ford Seeking To Deploy Autonomous Vehicles Without Steering Wheels

As several of the major automakers continue to develop fully autonomous self-driving vehicles, some think it’s time to put the vehicles on the road. That includes GM and Ford, both of which have petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to deploy self-driving vehicles without a steering wheel or pedals.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Celestiq: What We Know And Expect

Cadillac is stepping into the all-electric space with bravado, with plans to unveil a brand-new all-electric halo vehicle dubbed the Cadillac Celestiq. Now, GM Authority is taking a closer look at the Cadillac Celestiq by gathering up what we know and expect ahead of its official debut. Before we launch...
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 GMC Sierra HD Park Assist Constraint Resolved

The 2023 GMC Sierra HD introduces only a few small changes and updates compared to the previous 2022 model year, with the upcoming 2024 model year set to introduce a full model refresh. Now, however, a constraint for a 2023 GMC Sierra HD park assist feature has been lifted. As...
CARS
gmauthority.com

2024 Chevy Blazer EV Announced In Canada

The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV was unveiled in Canada yesterday, expanding the Bow Tie brand’s electric vehicle portfolio in the northern country. With an estimated driving range of 515 kilometers (320 miles) for certain models, the Chevy Blazer EV will be available in front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive configurations. Customers can choose from a variety of trim levels, including 1LT, 2LT, RS and the range-topping SS trim. There will also be a pursuit-rated Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) available for police fleets. A breakdown of powertrain specs and driving range for each trim level has yet to be announced, but Chevrolet stated that the crossover will feature a 11.5 kW Level 2 AC charging system with standard DC public fast-charging up to 190 kW, adding 125 kilometers (78 miles) of range in just 10 minutes.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Production of GM’s 2023 Baojun KiWi EV By DJI Starts In China

Soon after announcing the launch of the 2023 Baojun KiWi EV in conjunction with DJI, SAIC-GM-Wuling started regular production of the minicar released in collaboration with the world leader in drone and camera technology. General Motors’ second joint venture in China announced the start of mass production of the 2023...
HOME & GARDEN
gmauthority.com

2024 Chevy Blazer EV Trim Level Breakdown

The first-generation Chevy Blazer EV is set to launch in 2023 for the 2024 model year, expanding the Chevy Blazer nameplate to include an all-new four-door crossover with seating for five. A total of four trim levels will be offered, and now, GM Authority is taking a closer look with the following 2024 Chevy Blazer EV trim level breakdown.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GMC Yukon Discount Offers Interest-Free Financing In July 2022

In July 2022, a GMC Yukon discount continues offering interest-free financing for 36 months on 2022 GMC Yukon models, including the extended-length 2022 GMC Yukon XL. Local market leases remain available as well, with a couple of examples listed below. GMC Yukon Discount Offers. GMC Yukon discount offers in July...
HOME & GARDEN
gmauthority.com

GM’s OnStar Launches New Brand Identity While Expanding Services

General Motors subsidiary OnStar just announced a new brand identity, and with it, an expansion of the OnStar safety and security subscription services, with OnStar Guardian now available for motorcycles, as well as integration with Amazon Alexa for at-home use. “As part of this next chapter, OnStar is launching a...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Chevy Silverado Ranked Best Large Light-Duty Pickup In J.D. Power 2022 IQS

The Chevy Silverado 1500 has secured the top spot in the Large Light Duty Pickup segment, per the results of the latest 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). For those readers who may be unaware, the annual J.D. Power IQS is now in its 36th year, ranking major car brands and individual vehicle models based on responses from new-vehicle lessees and owners. The latest 2022 study is based on survey responses from 84,165 individual 2022 model-year vehicle customers, all of whom were surveyed early in the ownership period. The study was fielded between February and May of 2022.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Colorado Fails Seat Belt Reminder Test, Says IIHS

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, or IIHS, recently evaluated the seat belt reminder systems of 10 popular pickup models, including the Chevy Colorado. According to the IIHS, the Chevy Colorado was among the majority of pickup models that scored poorly in the evaluation. The IIHS notes that almost one...
COLORADO STATE
gmauthority.com

GMC Sierra Sales Lost Some Segment Share During Q2 2022

GMC Sierra Sales - Q2 2022 - United States. In the United States, GMC Sierra deliveries totaled 62,321 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 17 percent compared to 75,495 units sold in Q2 2021. Sierra 1500 (LD) sales fell 37.5 percent to 33,533 units, while Sierra HD sales (2500HD and 3500HD) increased 31.7 percent to 28,788 units.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Cadillac CT4 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In July 2022

In July 2022, a Cadillac CT4 discount offers up to $1,000 cash back in select regions when leasing 2022 CT4 models, including the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well. The above offers are not available on the high-performance 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

1969 Chevy Camaro Z/28 Featured In New Pony Cars Forever Stamp Collection

For many car enthusiasts, the height of the pony car era in U.S. automobile manufacturing is one of the most nostalgic periods in history, giving rise to such classics as the 1969 Chevy Camaro Z/28, among others. Now, the 1969 Chevy Camaro Z/28 is featured in a new commemorative line of stamps from the U.S. Postal Service.
SACRAMENTO, CA
gmauthority.com

Chevy Colorado Diesel Duramax Engine Built Out For 2022 Model Year

The 2022 Chevy Colorado is offered as the final model year for the current second-gen pickup, teeing up the arrival of an all-new third generation for the 2023 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the Chevy Colorado diesel Duramax engine has been built out for the 2022 model year.
COLORADO STATE
gmauthority.com

Impatient C8 Corvette Driver Plows Over Guardrail: Video

Nobody likes traffic. It can bring out the worst of impatience, prompting drivers to attempt maneuvers on the road’s shoulder in order to save a few precious minutes during a commute. In one such incident captured on video, a C8 Corvette driver made a decision to follow a pickup truck onto the median, but quickly found his vehicle – and driving skill – ill-suited to the task.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Hot Wheels K.I.T.T. Pontiac Trans Am Celebrates Knight Rider’s 40th Anniversary

The first season of Knight Rider, the iconic television series starring David Hasselhoff, was released to the public on the 26th of September, 1982. That means the 40th anniversary of the action crime drama is just around the corner, and Hot Wheels is marking the occasion with a limited-edition 1982 Pontiac Trans Am diecast replica of the series’ artificially intelligent hero car, K.I.T.T.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Here Is The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV

The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV has made its official debut, ushering in the next generation of mass-market electric crossovers from the American brand with an available GM-estimated range of up to 320 miles on a full charge. The Chevy Blazer EV will be available in front-, rear- and all-wheel drive...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Ranks First In Luxury Vehicle Shopping Helpfulness Study

Cadillac and its dealers are effective at helping customers throughout the vehicle shipping experience both online and in-person, according to a recent study conducted by automotive market research firm Pied Piper. The American luxury brand was ranked highest in the company’s 2022 Prospect Satisfaction Index, which measured customer service and...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevrolet Ranks Well In J.D. Power 2022 Mexico CSI Long-Term Study

Chevrolet was ranked above average in the J.D. Power 2022 Mexico CSI Long-Term Study, a study that evaluates customer satisfaction with their dealer or non-dealer service centers. Responses were collected from 3,422 Mexican vehicle owners of three- to 12-year-old vehicles. Results were analyzed based on satisfaction with service quality, their...
ECONOMY

