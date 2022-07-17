ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Why Does Tap Water Treated With a Water Softener Feel Slippery?

By Marilyn vos Savant
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Why does tap water treated with a water softener feel slippery?. Hard water often has an unpleasant taste, hampers the ability of soaps to dissolve and can...

parade.com

