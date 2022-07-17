Brooklyn Beckham’s Superdry deal ends after just eight months

Brooklyn Beckham at the 2021 Met Gala (Getty Images)

Brooklyn Beckham’s lucrative contract with Superdry has ended less than a year after it was landed by Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son.

The 23-year-old was announced as the fashion brand’s new ambassador in November in a deal reportedly worth £1m.

But Superdry said it has “decided to work with a different range of talent” for its Spring/Summer 2022 campaign.

A spokesperson for the brand said in a statement: “Superdry works with a range of brand ambassadors and enjoyed working with Brooklyn during the launch of our new flagship Oxford Street store and during our Autumn/Winter 21 campaign.

“We always review the ambassadors who feature in our campaigns and decided to work with a different range of talent for Spring/Summer 22.”

Brooklyn, who married actor Nicola Peltz in April, sparked confusion among shoppers when he was first announced as the new face of the streetwear brand.

Many said they “thought he was a chef” after he appeared on cooking programmes to share his recipes and started a YouTube series about learning from some of the world’s greatest chefs.

The news also drew criticism as shoppers accused Brooklyn of landing the deal thanks to the contacts and influence his celebrity parents have.

Victoria and David have previously been criticised as some people believed they helped their son land jobs.

In 2016, Burberry faced backlash after the brand invited the then-16-year-old Brooklyn to photograph one of its fragrance campaigns as professional photographers accused it of “sheer nepotism”.

Julian Dunkerton, co-founder and CEO of Superdry, said last year that having Brooklyn’s endorsement “is a testament to what we’re doing as a brand”.

“As a business, we want to effect positive change for present and future generations, a generation that Brooklyn is speaking to.”

In an interview with the Evening Standard at the time, Brooklyn said he liked Superdry T-shirts because they are “so comfortable”, adding that Peltz “steals” them from him to sleep in.

“There is also a jacket I rally connected with – it is orange and cropped so it sits just above my bum, which I like in my T-shirts and jackets. And the shoes are vegan, how is that possible?”

Brooklyn moved to the US with Peltz last year. They married in a lavish ceremony at Peltz’s father’s £76m Palm Beach estate in front of 300 wedding guests, including celebrity friends.