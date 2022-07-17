Dominic Raab says Penny Mordaunt’s self funding tax cuts aren’t ‘credible’

Dominic Raab has suggested that self-funding tax cuts are not “credible”.

The deputy prime minister spoke about the pledge from Tory candidate Penny Mordaunt, who wants to halve VAT on fuel - costing £13 billion - before drivers “buy more fuel” to generate the money back.

“I’d like to see a serious analysis of self-funding tax cuts,” Mr Raab said, going on to praise Rishi Sunak’s previous efforts as chancellor.

“I don’t think those alternative suggestions are particularly credible.”