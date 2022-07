LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Like almost everything else, the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department‘s personnel cost of dealing with offense-related incidents seems to be going up. A comparison of department overtime costs for the month of June from 2020 through 2022, created for the township Board of Commissioners by Chief Richard Bell, shows the department last month spent more overtime dollars overall for officers to attend hearings, make trips to court, write required reports, and make arrests than in the same month of either of the two previous years.

LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO