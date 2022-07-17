ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK heatwave: Reduced speeds on South West railways amid buckling concern

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRailway speed restrictions will be enforced to limit the risk of buckling, South Western Railway (SWR) said. Temperatures are set to soar up to a record 40°C (104 F) in London, reaching the mid 30s in the South West. Rail temperatures can be up to 20°C (68 F)...

www.bbc.com

Related
Interesting Engineering

A hybrid triplane design could provide airfares cheaper than rail

Could the aviation industry be about to go electric?. British aviation firm Faradair is developing a hybrid triplane concept for short-haul electric travel. The aircraft, called the Bio Electric Hybrid Aircraft (BEHA), will feature up to 19 seats and will be propelled by a fan driven by an electric motor, a report from the BBC reveals. A small gas turbine in the aircraft will generate the electricity required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Solar storm about to strike Earth in a ‘direct hit’

A solar storm is predicted to hit the Earth tomorrow that could disrupt GPS and radio signals. The impact of a “snake-like filament” from the Sun, which Nasa predicts will happen on 19 July, will be a “direct hit” according to Dr Tamitha Skov, adding that we should “expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside”. It is also possible that aurora might be visible in some regions of the Earth.
ASTRONOMY
BBC

Drugs death taskforce chief says punishing addicts must stop

The head of Scotland's drug deaths taskforce has called for an overhaul of addiction services and reform of drugs laws to halt overdose deaths. David Strang made the comments as the Scottish government-established group published its final report. Its "Changing Lives" report makes 20 recommendations and 139 action points that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Time Out Global

This UK city has just been named the ugliest in the world

Beautiful views are one of the best parts of a trip away. It doesn’t get better than sitting out on a balcony and admiring a pristine beach, or just wandering a twisty, intricate, historic city centre. But some places, sadly, just don’t quite have that awe-inspiring look. This...
TRAVEL
Atlas Obscura

The Archivists Who Rediscovered 700 Years of Irish History

On June 30, 1922, more than 700 years of Ireland’s history went up in flames. Handwritten parish records noting centuries of baptisms, marriages, and burials; courtroom files laying out the details of lawsuits and criminal cases on brittle parchment; census data; parliamentary transcripts; wills; deeds; and financial ledgers—nearly all were lost when an explosion and fire tore through the Public Record Office in Dublin at the start of the year-long Irish Civil War. The war, which pitted the newly formed Irish government against a rebel faction that opposed a treaty with Britain, would leave hundreds dead, along with a bitter legacy that affected Irish politics for decades. Meanwhile, its impact on the country’s history would also remain an open wound.
EUROPE
BBC

Gang of 40 attack engineers fixing fire hydrant in Huyton

A group of 40 people attacked engineers who had been called out to fix a fire hydrant which had deliberately been set off, United Utilities (UU) has said. It left several homes in Bruton Road, Huyton, without water on Monday, one of the hottest days of the year. The vandals...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Payouts for victims of sweepstake with no winners

Victims of an international scam in which elderly and sick people were enticed to play for cash prizes that were never won are to receive payouts. Fraudsters in the US tricked people into paying upfront fees for guaranteed cash prizes that were never paid. About 3,500 UK victims will be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police confiscate 200 bottles of alcohol at Richmond

Hundreds of bottles of alcohol were confiscated to stop revellers using a North Yorkshire beauty spot "like an Ibiza nightclub", police have said. North Yorkshire Police said large sound systems and gas canisters were seized from crowds who flocked to Richmond on England's hottest-ever day on Tuesday. Police made an...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Inyerself

Air Travel Just Got a Little More Interesting!

Introducing the "Airlander" Hybrid Air Vehicle (HAV)!. In an age where zero carbon emissions are every environmentally responsible company's goal, the blimp (or non-rigid airship) is coming back. HAV, or Hybrid Air Vehicles is a well-known British company committed to our planet's long-term future through sustainability while not sacrificing safety and efficiency. In 2012 they introduced the Airlander aircraft, and immediately, the possibilities started to present themself.
Pitchfork

Beabadoobee Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Fresh off the release of her new album Beatopia, Beabadoobee has announced a fall tour of North America. The concerts—taking place in October, November, and December—will feature support from Dirty Hit labelmates Lowertown. Check out Beabadoobee’s schedule below. Shopping in Brooklyn With Beabadoobee, Grunge-Pop Sweetheart” on the...
MUSIC
BBC

Children in care are being illegally placed in caravans and boats

Children in care are still being illegally placed in unregulated homes in England, including on narrowboats and in caravans, BBC News has learned. We found a 12-year-old boy was placed at a campsite for weeks, more than 100 miles from his siblings and school. Such placements were banned for under-16s,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Phys.org

Unique sword casts new light on Viking voyages across the North Sea

The sword was found in three pieces by two metal detector enthusiasts, independent of each other, in the Jåttå/Gausel area in Stavanger, already renowned for the grave of the so-called Gausel queen. Found in 1883, it is considered to be one of the richest women's graves from the Viking Age.
SCIENCE
BBC

Snakebites becoming more common in the UK

A rise in exotic pet ownership means snakebite injuries are becoming more common in the UK, doctors are warning. In the last 11 years medics have seen and treated 300 victims. Some 72 of the patients were teenagers or children - 13 were under the age of five. Most of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leicester: Biker dies after collision with child on A6

A biker has died following a collision with a child in Leicester. Officers are investigating the crash which took place on the city-bound carriageway of the A6 Abbey Road, close to the junction with Hobson Road, shortly before 20:00 BST on Wednesday. The police arrived to find a motorcyclist had...
ACCIDENTS

