Salford Quays: Boy dies after swimming with friends
BBC
4 days ago
The body of a teenage boy who died after swimming with friends has been recovered from Salford Quays, police have said. Officers said the 16-year-old victim "was seen struggling in the water" at about 18:15 BST on Saturday. Greater Manchester...
A NEWLYWED bride has died on her honeymoon in a horror golf buggy accident. Marina Morgan, 29, and her new husband Robbie were on a dream holiday when their buggy overturned while trying to do a U-turn on June 20. Mr Morgan, who was driving, was uninjured but his new...
A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
A two-year-old girl is fighting for her life after falling into a fountain during a family trip to the park. Little Grace Lear disappeared when her family turned their backs 'for a few seconds' and was later found in water by passersby. Hannah, 30, had taken her daughter Grace and...
A mother of two children placed in emergency accommodation has criticised Bristol City Council for moving her between hotels five times. Amanda Wall was evicted from her flat six weeks ago. "I can't explain how frustrating and demoralising it is. My dignity is through the floor with people knowing you're...
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy is dead after an ATV he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place one mile south of Buckman, Minnesota in Buckman Township. That's where the Pierz, Minnesota boy was driving the ATV, along with a 6-year-old male passenger. The sheriff's office says the 4-year-old lost control of the ATV on a gravel road, resulting in the ATV rolling over. The 6-year-old passenger jumped off the ATV prior to the rollover, but the 4-year-old was ejected. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. Details on his fatal injuries have not been released. According to a representative from Shelley Funeral Chapels, the boy's name is Steve "Owen" Meyer. His funeral will be held on Saturday in Pierz."This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.The other boy was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The incident is still under investigation.
A YOUNG mountaineer snapped a final grinning selfie just minutes before he was tragically killed in an avalanche in the Italian Alps. Filippo Bari, 27, sent the picture to his family with the message "look where I am" as he was climbing Marmolada - the highest mountain in the Dolomites mountain range - with his pals.
AT least four people including a bride have been killed after a car carrying a wedding party skidded off a road and plunged into a steep rocky ravine. Emergency services rushed to the scene in Pakistan after the vehicle, which had nine people inside including three kids and a baby, crashed before being swept away by a river, it's reported.
A body has been located following reports of a person getting into difficulty in the water at Salford Quays, police have said. Police were called at around 6.15pm to the emergency at the quays near Media City, and emergency services and specialist search teams were deployed to the scene. Around...
Missing teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland died from hypothermia after running away from her home while suffering from a mental health crisis, an inquest jury has concluded.The teenager, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the 19-year-old, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue and members of the public.Her body was found by police search teams on November 18 in undergrowth between Dancing Ledge and Anvil Point, close to the Swanage coastal path.A post-mortem examination found Miss...
A MAN has woken up to a living nightmare after he found he lost three generations of his family following a horror crash. Pedro Clariman, 26, woke up to discover seven relatives including a baby, tragically died in an accident in Picton, New Zealand. The horrific crash happened on Sunday...
A drinking competition turned fatal when a man downed a bottle of Jagermeister in under two minutes. The man from South Africa, believed to be around the age of 25-30, was rushed to hospital after collapsing from drinking the digestif liqueur with an alcohol volume of 35 per cent. A...
A newborn baby boy died tragically on Friday, when a pack of monkeys stole him from his parents and threw him off a roof. According to multiple reports, Nirdesh Upadhyay of Bareilly, India, was standing on his third-floor roof terrace with his wife and the child when the animals landed and surrounded them.
A 17-year-old teenager who died following an incident at a farm in Devon has been named by police. Tributes have flooded in for 'beautiful soul' Luke Searle who sustained serious injuries while working at Sherwell Farm, in the Plympton area of Plymouth. He was hurt during an incident involving a...
TABARA, Spain, July 19 (Reuters) - A Spanish man who fled a wildfire with his clothes in flames after trying to dig a trench to protect his town was in serious condition in hospital but managed to communicate with his wife, a family friend told Reuters on Tuesday.
The bodies of two cave divers have been removed from a central Florida lake after a trio of teenagers helped retrieve one of the deceased from the water.Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the divers were seen entering the water at a lake in Chassahowitzka Wildlife Park at about 11am on Wednesday by three teenagers aged 15, 15 and 17.The teens told investigators the two cave divers had discussed if they had enough air in their tanks for a second dive, and returned to the water.One of the two divers was heard saying he believed his tank had a leak, the...
Three men and a child have been rescued by the RNLI in Redcar after the boy's dinghy blew 1,000ft (300m) out to sea. The lifeboat was called at 13:30 BST on Tuesday after the inflatable got caught in a gust of wind off Majuba Road. Three passers-by had set off...
A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
A man drove his vehicle into a family walking on a Montana road before opening fire on the group with a shotgun, killing a toddler and a 39-year-old man, authorities said Tuesday. Two women in the group, including one who had previously been in a relationship with the suspect, were...
Comments / 1