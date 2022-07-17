Attempted murder charge over Birmingham street stabbing

A man stabbed his neighbour to death after becoming annoyed at motorbike noise in their street, a court heard. Jamie Crosbie, 48, stabbed 41-year-old father Dean Allsop multiple times and wounded two women who tried to stop the attack, Norwich Crown Court was told. Mr Allsop was pronounced dead at...
A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
A woman who was doused with alcohol and set alight in a park in central Mexico has died of her injuries. Luz Raquel Padilla, 35, had sustained burns on 90% of her body in the attack in Zapopan on Saturday. Her killing has caused outrage in Mexico both for its...
A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
Three men have been jailed after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of a 56-year-old man in a violent robbery. Damien Sean Johnson, 31, Hayden Johnson, 29, and Dominic Macdonald, 30, admitted robbing and killing Michael Bastable in Bournemouth on 14 January. They also pleaded guilty to separate charges of robbery.
Two brothers have been jailed for the murder of a British woman who died after she and her husband were tortured at their home in South Africa. Susan Howarth, 64, and Robert Lynn, 66, were shot, stabbed and tied up by masked raiders on their farm in Dullstroom, in Mpumalanga province.
A woman whose father is accused of killing her mother said their home life was "very much like being in prison", a court heard. Mark Barrott struck his wife Eileen twice with a hammer before strangling her at their Leeds home last August. He has admitted manslaughter but denies murder...
Hundreds of bottles of alcohol were confiscated to stop revellers using a North Yorkshire beauty spot "like an Ibiza nightclub", police have said. North Yorkshire Police said large sound systems and gas canisters were seized from crowds who flocked to Richmond on England's hottest-ever day on Tuesday. Police made an...
Almost 250,000 illegal and unlicensed tablets that were due to be sent to addresses throughout Northern Ireland have been seized. The drugs were bought online but were intercepted as part of a global police action code-named Operation Pangea. The tablets were seized during "a specific week of action" in June,...
Warning: This story contains images some may find distressing. Fourteen sheep and lambs have died after being deliberately run over by trespassers. It happened in Tollard Royal in north Dorset on Sunday night or Monday morning. Dorset Police said a vehicle entered the field near Shaftesbury some time between 19:00...
An off-duty paramedic who drank 10 pints before crashing into and killing a cyclist has been jailed. Robert Woodruff, 36, consumed the Guinness before borrowing his father's car to drive to a party in June 2021. His Nissan ploughed into Richard Goodwin, cycling home on the A1033 in East Yorkshire...
A man has been charged with the murder of a 55-year-old who died a week after he was assaulted in a street. Christopher John Molly was attacked on Stanley Road in Bootle in the early hours of 12 July and died in hospital on Tuesday evening. Joseph Byrne, 24, of...
A man has told a jury his terminally-ill wife's request that he kill her "when things get bad" were the "saddest words I ever heard". Graham Mansfield, 73, was found in a pool of blood at his Greater Manchester home on 24 March 2021, near to his wife Dyanne's body, which was in the garden.
Eight dogs have died in an arson attack on kennels in south Wales. Emergency services were called to a property in the Brynhyfryd area of Rhymney, Caerphilly county, in the early hours of Sunday. Homeowner Emma Frowen said the fire, just after 02:00 BST, was "totally heart-breaking". A 25-year-old man...
Two dogs have been put down after a fatal attack on a woman in Rotherham, police have said. The victim, named locally as Joanne Robinson, 43, died after being bitten by one of the American Bully XL dogs at a house in Masefield Road, in West Melton, on Friday. A...
A 68-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Aberdeenshire. The one-vehicle accident happened on the A93 Old Military Road between Braemar and Ballater at about 20:25 on Monday. The man was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by rescue helicopter. The road was closed for...
This is the shocking moment a teenage girl and a woman nearly twice her age brawled in 'Shameless-style' catfight during the heatwave. Tempers flared as the pair, aged 18 and 34, began grabbing each other's hair and trading vicious punches in Morley, Leeds, West Yorkshire. The fight is believed to...
A £1,000 reward has been offered after a baby was showered with glass when a brick was thrown through the window of a moving train. Jason Emmerson and Kristina Vojsovicova were heading home to Hull after a day trip to Beverley with 15-week-old Esme when she was sprayed with glass.
A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in south-west London. Emergency services were called to Lower Richmond Road, Richmond, just before 22:00 BST on Monday, where they found the man, 34, with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene...
A video showing a student being harassed by a man on a Cardiff street has been watched more than two million times. Emma Grayson, 22, said she felt "very scared" and "uncomfortable" during the incident on Sunday evening. Ms Grayson videoed some of the encounter and later posted it on...
Comments / 0