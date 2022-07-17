ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Attempted murder charge over Birmingham street stabbing

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been charged with attempted murder after another man...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

BBC

Man 'killed neighbour Dean Allsop over motorbike noise'

A man stabbed his neighbour to death after becoming annoyed at motorbike noise in their street, a court heard. Jamie Crosbie, 48, stabbed 41-year-old father Dean Allsop multiple times and wounded two women who tried to stop the attack, Norwich Crown Court was told. Mr Allsop was pronounced dead at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket

A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Trio jailed for manslaughter over Bournemouth robbery death

Three men have been jailed after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of a 56-year-old man in a violent robbery. Damien Sean Johnson, 31, Hayden Johnson, 29, and Dominic Macdonald, 30, admitted robbing and killing Michael Bastable in Bournemouth on 14 January. They also pleaded guilty to separate charges of robbery.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two jailed for Susan Howarth's murder in South Africa

Two brothers have been jailed for the murder of a British woman who died after she and her husband were tortured at their home in South Africa. Susan Howarth, 64, and Robert Lynn, 66, were shot, stabbed and tied up by masked raiders on their farm in Dullstroom, in Mpumalanga province.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police confiscate 200 bottles of alcohol at Richmond

Hundreds of bottles of alcohol were confiscated to stop revellers using a North Yorkshire beauty spot "like an Ibiza nightclub", police have said. North Yorkshire Police said large sound systems and gas canisters were seized from crowds who flocked to Richmond on England's hottest-ever day on Tuesday. Police made an...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Police seize almost 250,000 illegal tablets set for NI addresses

Almost 250,000 illegal and unlicensed tablets that were due to be sent to addresses throughout Northern Ireland have been seized. The drugs were bought online but were intercepted as part of a global police action code-named Operation Pangea. The tablets were seized during "a specific week of action" in June,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheep and lambs run over and killed by trespassers

Warning: This story contains images some may find distressing. Fourteen sheep and lambs have died after being deliberately run over by trespassers. It happened in Tollard Royal in north Dorset on Sunday night or Monday morning. Dorset Police said a vehicle entered the field near Shaftesbury some time between 19:00...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Murder charge after Bootle man dies from assault injuries

A man has been charged with the murder of a 55-year-old who died a week after he was assaulted in a street. Christopher John Molly was attacked on Stanley Road in Bootle in the early hours of 12 July and died in hospital on Tuesday evening. Joseph Byrne, 24, of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rhymney: Eight dogs die in arson attack on kennels

Eight dogs have died in an arson attack on kennels in south Wales. Emergency services were called to a property in the Brynhyfryd area of Rhymney, Caerphilly county, in the early hours of Sunday. Homeowner Emma Frowen said the fire, just after 02:00 BST, was "totally heart-breaking". A 25-year-old man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Biker, 68, suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

A 68-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Aberdeenshire. The one-vehicle accident happened on the A93 Old Military Road between Braemar and Ballater at about 20:25 on Monday. The man was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by rescue helicopter. The road was closed for...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Richmond stabbing: Woman arrested after man dies

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in south-west London. Emergency services were called to Lower Richmond Road, Richmond, just before 22:00 BST on Monday, where they found the man, 34, with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene...
HEALTH SERVICES

