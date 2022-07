NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is selling his 9,986-square foot mansion north of Charlotte for nearly $16 million, ESPN reported this week. A sale at the listed price of $15.995 million would be the largest home resale ever in the 16-county Charlotte market, according to Josh Tucker, co-broker for the seller along with Corcoran HM Properties colleague Heather Gibbs.

