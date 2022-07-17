ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Horn, TX

Van Horn, Texas: Where to stay, eat and go if you visit the home of Blue Origin

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago
Van Horn, the next-door neighbor to Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin, is a town of waiters, ministers, academics, retired city workers and small business owners with a history that spans nearly 200 years. James Hartley jhartley@star-telegram.com

One town, two frontiers

Van Horn, Texas, is the home to Blue Origin, but it’s also home to great local restaurants and a museum, and a short drive away from the tallest point in Texas and other sites. If you’re going to visit, here are some things to know:

Where to stay

The Hotel El Capitan, 100 E. Broadway St., is probably the most authentic, immersive experience you can get from one of Van Horn’s several hotels and motels. Book your stay at thehotelelcapitan.com.

Where to eat

The Gopher Hole Bar and Restaurant at The Hotel El Capitan has a selection of craft cocktails and scratch-made dinners. Check out the menu at TheHotelElCapitan.com/Dining. Inside the Hotel El Capitan.

Chuy’s Mexican Restaurant and John Madden Hall of Fame, 1200 W Broadway St., has Tex-Mex, more traditional Mexican food and a shrine to the late football legend John Madden.

Van Horn Cattle Company, 1703 W Broadway St., merges swanky and casual in a steakhouse that is, like most else in the town.

Lizy’s, at 1101 W Grama St., is a hole-in-the-wall Mexican joint on the south side of town, serving up fajitas, burritos and other Mexican and more Tex-Mex fare.

Blue Origin’s launch site, also known as Corn Ranch, isn’t accessible to the public, but the sign at the entrance could make for a cool photo opportunity. Located outside Corn Ranch, about 25 miles northwest from Van Horn on Texas 2185 (Ninth Street in town), this site doesn’t have a traditional address. It’s coordinates are 31.40° N, -104.75° W, if that’s any help.

Guadalupe Peak is the highest point in Texas at 8,751 feet, a short drive from Van Horn. The hike to the top takes six to 10 hours and requires adult hikers to pay a park entry fee of $10 per person. Pets aren’t allowed, but individually trained service animals are. You can find it at 400 Pine Springs to Guadalupe Peak, Salt Flat, TX. Get information on what to bring, including food and water, at nps.gov/thingstodo/gumo_hike_guadalupe_peak.

Prada Marfa is a popular photo opportunity north of Valentine and about a 30 minutes drive south of Van Horn. Just a sculpture made by one of the more artsy types from Marfa, you can’t actually go inside or buy anything at this apparent luxury boutique sitting alone in the middle of the desert. Plug the address 14880 US-90, Valentine, into your GPS to get there.

The Clark Hotel Museum, 112 West Broadway St., is the place to go to learn more about Van Horn’s story. Patricia Golden, the town’s de facto historian, can paint a picture of the town’s past, as well as the history of the old structure that now houses historic preservation. It’s free, but donations are welcome.

Fort Worth, TX
