ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Focus on Black-owned Businesses: Black Culture Candles highlights shared joyful moments

By Tawney Beans, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brxQI_0giatTwh00

Black Culture Candles was always meant to be a light in the darkness.

The business was created at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement by Lori Parnell, who wanted to highlight Black joy when so much emphasis was being placed on the community’s traumas.

Parnell’s candle fragrances are inspired by shared positive events, such as cleaning on Saturday morning or relaxing after a hard week at work.

“What's interesting about the memories and experiences that inspire my candles is that they aren't limited to Black culture,” she said. “(They) are shared by all of us. I encourage all races and ethnicities to connect with the scents and the memories and experiences that inspire them.”

The luxury brand’s scents tend to be deep, layered and masculine-leaning. Its candles are made using sustainably forested cracking wooden wicks and natural, vegan wax that shimmers when melted, Parnell said. To prevent the loss of any candlelight while burning, each one is put into an engraved glass jar.

More Black-owned businesses:Roundup of series' stories, updates on OH SNAP Photo Lab

The first candle Parnell developed for her business is also her bestselling scent: Grandma’s Garden — a blend of green tea, luscious, fresh florals and woody amber.

“It's inspired by the memory of me standing in my grandmother's kitchen as a little girl watching her work in her garden and wanting to capture the feeling of that moment,” she said. “This candle is dedicated to the memories of our grandparents whose passion produced nutritious foods, tended to growing plants and grew beautiful flowers.”

Parnell runs her business out of her home in East Akron. Her goal is for Black Culture Candles to be in stores like Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. Right now, customers can purchase Black Culture Candles at Street Craftery and Hazel Tree Design Studio in Akron or online.

Three new candle scents will be hitting shelves soon. The first is inspired by the rest and restoration of a Sunday afternoon. Another embodies the love and comfort experienced from a hug from a favorite aunt. The third is about the sense of belonging one feels when sitting with family on the front porch during a sunny summer afternoon.

Barbecue in Tallmadge:Focus on Black-owned Businesses: Big Dzz House BBQ finds home in Tallmadge

“I create scents like a perfumer,” Parnell said. “It can be a long process to find the right scent notes and depth of layering I look for. I don't follow trends, I use a process that engages scent, memory and emotion.”

Currently, Black Culture Candles has five scents available in 5-, 8- and 13-ounce sizes.

  • Black Joy — pineapple, coconut and jasmine
  • Black Love — sandalwood, musk and orchid
  • Friday Night — dark chocolate, Kentucky bourbon and fig
  • Grandma’s Garden — green tea, florals and amber
  • Saturday Morning — purple Fabuloso, Woody Oud and starfruit

Contact Beacon Journal reporter Tawney Beans at tbeans@gannett.com and on Twitter @TawneyBeans.

At a glance

Business: Black Culture Candles

Owner: Lori Parnell

Email: blackculturecandles@gmail.com

Website: https://blackculturecandles.com/

About the series

The Beacon Journal is profiling Black-owned businesses in Summit County. Read more of these profiles at https://bit.ly/3jb0h1e. The Beacon Journal will continue to highlight minority-owned businesses as part of its ongoing regular coverage. Have a suggestion for a business to feature? Email us at bjnews@thebeaconjournal.com.

Comments / 4

kevin
4d ago

Again read this article and change the word black and say white instead and see how you feel. You wonder why you can not bring communities together. America has went backwards about 70 years. I am notLooking for a negative response. Just saying what i feel.

Reply(1)
6
die$el
4d ago

"I encourage all races and ethnicities to connect with the scents"....candle names..."black love" and "black joy". So absolutely beyond foolishness, to the point of being comical.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wksu.org

5 Things to do in NEO: African American Arts Festival, Akron Art Expo and more

BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival. BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival returns to Cleveland this week with performances in Playhouse Square, Public Square and a few other nearby locations. Celebrate contemporary theater from Bolivia, Canada, Ireland and other countries. Akron Art Expo. The Akron Art Expo is back at...
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

African-American Cultural Festival Returns to Downtown Akron

Another festival missing in action for two years returns to Akron’s downtown Lock 3 this weekend: the African-American Cultural Festival. The 42nd Annual festival will feature food, vendors, health and wellness screenings, free haircuts and even a chess tournament. On Saturday there’ll be youth talent show auditions from 1-2:30pm, teen talk from 3-4:30 on topics such as education, gun violence, homelessness and youth mental health, and performances by Jan Marie and Most Wanted Vibes. Sunday features a full lineup of musical performances, including the Just Love to Sing Gospel Singers, Christans Love Community Singers, Fortson Gospel Singers, Kofi Boakye and Cleveland funky 80s hitmakers the Dazz Band (“Let It Whip,” “Joystick”).
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Kentucky State
Akron, OH
Business
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Tallmadge, OH
Local
Ohio Business
coolcleveland.com

THEATER REVIEW: “ain’t too proud” @ Playhouse Square by Laura Kennelly

More a concert than a musical, the national tour production of Broadway’s “ain’t too proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, is rocking Playhouse Square through July 31. This lively production celebrates the R&B hits that made the ensemble popular from the 1960s until today. Directed by Des McAnuff, with a script by Dominique Morisseau, it features the Tony Award-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo with music and lyrics from the Legendary Motown Catalog.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman returned home this weekend after being hospitalized due to an attack. Loufman is sending thanks to the community for all of the “remarkably powerful prayers” and well wishes. He said he is making an extraordinarily quick and complete recovery,...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Culture#Candles#Vegan#Racism
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Kitara Curry

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Kitara Curry is 15 years old. She was reported missing in Cleveland on July 1. Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-3083.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
WKYC

Update: 1 detained at Indian Hills Senior Community apartments in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio — At approximately 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon 3News learned of an active police situation at the Indian Hills Senior Community apartments at 1541 East 191st Street in Euclid. As of 4:55 p.m. 3News can confirm that one person was seen being escorted out of the apartment complex...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Public Power reports outage in Old Brooklyn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power is reporting a widespread outage in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. According to a CPP spokesperson, less than 200 customers are impacted by the outage as of Sunday afternoon. The outage was triggered late Saturday night after two power poles were damaged.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

1 killed in garage explosion in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Fire Department is investigating the cause of a garage fire and possible explosion that killed one person. It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Patterson Ave. Firefighters responded to a report of an explosion. Crews found a garage...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Scene

Akron Police Chief Defended Officers Removing Name Tags Because That's How They Roll in Cleveland

During a Monday morning press conference, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett explained once again why he'd permitted his officers to remove their name tags during days of heated protest activity. Demonstrations have been ongoing in the Rubber City, 40 miles south of Cleveland, ever since officials released body cam footage of the June 27 shooting death of Jayland Walker.
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy