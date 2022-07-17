ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenyona 'Sunny' Matthews: We owe Jayland Walker justice. We owe him grace.

By Kenyona Sunny Matthews
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
(Editor's note: Kenyona "Sunny" Matthews is a new community columnist who will write every other week.)

How many? How many bullets? How many Black folks will die before we make systemic changes? Another name was added to the long list of folks gone too soon. Another city, our city, was rocked by bullets raining down on the back of another man. Jayland Walker. Jayland mattered. His life mattered. No words can convey the importance of his life and this moment. I am filled with sorrow and anger as I say his name. Jayland Walker.

The anger is burning in my chest. The anger is burning in my soul as I face the reality of another Black man dying as he ran away. It's so raw and real to me right now because America keeps telling me we don’t matter. It keeps telling me Black lives don't matter.

"Amazing grace

How sweet the sound

That saved a wretch like me"

What do we have to do to save ourselves? How do we save the soul of America from the clutches of racism? How do we make it so 90 bullets aren’t fired at anyone else? We must demand accountability. People are taking to the streets in an effort to force change. While an investigation must occur, we can start to do better now.

I watched the video. The smoke billowing up. The pops from the guns. His lifeless body hitting the ground. Bullets were still flying as he lay still on the ground. Say his name. Jayland Walker.

These officers should not be paid while they are being investigated. This city should not be attacking non-violent protesters. It’s wrong for the officers to be paid while they are being investigated. It’s wrong for a city to attack non-violent protesters. The city of Akron can make it right. City officials must meet with Black leaders and be ready to do the work of changing policing in this city. Our city is lost in the trauma of this violent and untimely death. There are groups in our community, like The Freedom BLOC, that can help find the path to justice.

"I once was lost

But now I'm found

Was blind, but now I see"

I have not been blind to the injustices of America. I know America has always dealt with my brown skin as if it were a threat. Police brutality and killings happen too often. We can’t keep turning a blind eye. We can’t ignore this trauma. Jayland should be here. Without unreasonable force, he would still be here.

"'Twas grace that taught

My heart to fear

And grace my fears relieved

How precious did

That grace appear

The hour I first believed"

I believe we can heal. I believe in grace and effective change. It will only come from true community engagement, transparency and accountability. The protesters are applying pressure to city officials. We can and will move forward by meeting the demands of and trusting local Black activists and community leaders. It's the only way to move forward. It’s far past time for the city to act in the positive.

"'Twas grace that taught

My heart to fear

And grace my fears relieved

How precious did

That grace appear

The hour I first believed"

I believe in the people. I believe in our community. I don’t believe in armored vehicles and guns. The vehicles rolling at groups of people holding signs is a violent, unnecessary provocation. The beatings of protesters by police is a violent, unnecessary provocation. The low Big Brother-type helicopters circling Black communities at night is a violent, unnecessary provocation. It’s all government-sponsored violence. It must end. Put down your weapons. Listen to community leaders. Make change. We must make change.

I don’t want to have to say another name.

"Through many dangers

Toils and snares

We have already come

'Twas grace hath brought

Us safe thus far

And grace will lead us home"

We owe Jayland justice. We owe him amazing grace. We owe him change.

Kenyona Matthews lives in Northeast Ohio. She and her soon-to-be husband are raising two children. She enjoys long walks, swimming and flea market treasure hunting.

Comments / 38

MelN
4d ago

How about implementing follow the law and comply? Why do some people feel they are above the law, and when they disobey the law and suffer consequences they cry for the law to change to fit their narrative? These groups with their list of demands sounds like a threat if you ask me. Anyone who puts a bounty on officers or other city members needs to be arrested and charged. This is domestic terrorism, not concerned parents at a school board meeting.

Reply(4)
39
David Wall
4d ago

He was getting pulled over cause he had ALREADY taken police in new Franklin on a chase. His fiancé had died in a car accident a month earlier that is why he positioned the wedding band almost ceremonially in between the gun and the clip. He jumped out of the moving car in the Bridgestone parking lot. One of the most well lit probably well filmed places in Akron. Wearing a ski mask he runs to the middle then turns and gestures towards his waist. Jayland.. may he Rest In Peace… got EXACTLY the outcome he wanted… he knew what he was doing and how to put the cops in that position by firing a shot out the window. He also knew this is how his community would respond

Reply(8)
29
Pacino Watkins
3d ago

Didn't he have a ski mask and a gun ? that doesn't sound like someone with good intentions. When he fired that gun he could've killed anyone nearby. And if he did the would be a totally different story.

Reply
8
 

