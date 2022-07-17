Jacoby Brissett, Jedrick Wills highlight five offensive players in focus at Cleveland Browns training camp

BEREA – Every training camp provides an opportunity to put the microscope on a handful of players whose impact on the upcoming season could prove substantial.

Some of them are big-name players in prime positions. Others, though, may be someone who's being asked to take on a bigger role, or is trying to land a bigger role.

Below is a list of five Browns offensive players who fit that mold. It's not necessarily the only five, but it's a group of players who certainly could be central figures if the team ends up in a playoff push in December and January.

There's only one position which matters on offense in football. On the Browns, that position has been in the glare of the spotlight even more than usual this offseason.

So let's start there, but not with the player you may be thinking about.

Jacoby Brissett, quarterback

This really doesn't need too much explanation, does it? The exact number of games Deshaun Watson will be sidelined remains unknown as all parties await Sue L. Robinson's decision. Regardless of the number, Brissett's performance is going to define just what the Browns' ceiling is during Watson's absence. The first opportunity to really see Brissett will come during the preseason, providing a baseline of sorts heading into the actual season.

Jedrick Wills, left tackle

Training camp provides Wills, a third-year former first-round out of Alabama, with an opportunity to springboard himself in a bounce-back season. Wills spent essentially all of last season battling the effects of an ankle injury suffered in the season opener. That ankle prevented him from building off a solid rookie season. If Wills can rebound this season, it restores his career trajectory on the right path, while doing the same for the expectations for the line as a group.

Anthony Schwartz, wide receiver

This is another case of a player trying to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2021 season. A former third-round pick out of Auburn, Schwartz was hampered by a hamstring pull in his inaugural camp, and fought through various other issues throughout the rest of the season. Schwartz finished with 10 catches for 135 yards and one touchdowns as a rookie. He comes into his second camp looking for a second chance to make a first impression, while also trying to emerge as the No. 2 option at receiver behind Amari Cooper.

Nick Harris, center

The center of attention on the offensive line is the center. Harris will step into the spot held down for five seasons by ironman J.C. Tretter. It's the one offensive line spot that will be, if all goes according to plan, held down by a new full-time starter. A former fifth-round pick out of Washington, Harris has two starts in 23 games played in his career. However, he has received a large number of practice reps in the past two seasons while Tretter would be receiving treatment or getting a veteran's day off.

David Njoku, tight end

It wouldn't be a list of players under a microscope on this team without Njoku. Njoku, a sixth-year pro, signed a new four-year, $56.75 million extension back in June. That comes in an offseason in which he also became the most experienced tight end on the roster after Austin Hooper was released. All that does is put even more focus on Njoku to become a much more consistent threat within the Browns' passing game. A year ago, he was third on the team with 36 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns. Those numbers go up this season, and the Browns' offense has a chance to go up a level.

