ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC abortion clinics seeing increased demand post-Roe reversal

By Blake Douglas and
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fmyHX_0gias60g00

Post-Roe: What happens now?

At a Charlotte abortion clinic this month, Tina Marshall, founder of the Black Abortion Defense League, took note of something new. Dozens of cars pulled in with out-of-state plates: South Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana and even as far away as Texas.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, but abortion remains legal in North Carolina — and both Charlotte and North Carolina are seeing more patients traveling from outside of the state to its clinics.

Last week, nonresidents comprised 60% of Charlotte’s Planned Parenthood abortion patients, according to Dr. Katherine Farris, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

About 200 appointments in the state last week were out-of-state clients, making up a third of the scheduled appointments, Farris said.

Before Roe v. Wade was overturned, about 1 in 5 patients who received abortion care in North Carolina came from out of state.

“It is true that if you look at the Southeast, all roads lead to and through North Carolina,” Farris said. “We are seeing an absolute increase in demand in our Charlotte location, but we are also seeing an increase in demand across our other centers in North Carolina and in our centers in Virginia.”

Clinics are trying to strike a balance between serving the local and state community versus providing care to out-of-state patients.

“Instead of focusing on necessarily the area code, I think we’re focusing a little bit more on things like gestational age,” said Calla Hales, executive director of A Preferred Women’s Health Center in Charlotte. “In terms of equity, I think it’s going to take some time to figure out what that outreach looks like to make sure we are helping our community as well and not letting them be overrun.”

Planned Parenthood hopes to help patients reach the “first available appointment in their most convenient location” throughout its network, regardless of ZIP code, Farris said.

Hales said she has fielded calls from patients in Kentucky, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi since the high court’s landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, and estimates an increase of around 50% to 65% more calls.

Not all of the callers sought appointments. Many were patients asking if appointments were still valid, people with questions about abortion care and others asking how they can support abortion care in the state.

Comments / 13

Only GOD 2020
4d ago

yes thank you for allowing women to murder their un-born children because they can't keep their legs crossed or take birth control. BUT they have blood on their hands as well as those doctors and ALL will stand before GOD and be judged!!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
Charlotte, NC
Health
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Issues#Roe V Wade#Politics Federal#Post Roe#The U S Supreme Court
Charlotte Observer

More layoffs in Charlotte region: Medical supplier closing plant, nearly 100 jobs cut

Another manufacturer in the Charlotte region is permanently closing, laying off nearly 100 people. Medline Industries, a manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies, will permanently close its Salisbury location in Rowan County, northeast of Charlotte, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed Monday with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Check your tickets: Someone in NC is a millionaire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Make sure to check your Mega Millions ticket because someone in North Carolina has a winning ticket. The ticket matched “the five white balls to win the big Mega Millions second prize,” according to the Mega Millions site. That means the winning NC ticket is...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
Charlotte Observer

Omega Psi Phi convention draws thousands to Charlotte like ‘gigantic family reunion’

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden has not seen some of his fellow Omega Psi Phi members in years, but that will change this week. The historically Black Greek letter organization is coming to Charlotte this week to celebrate its 83rd Grand Conclave. The international convention typically draws thousands of members who gather for fellowship, camaraderie over delicious food, and workshops and forums aimed at uplifting one another.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

‘Bad taste’ on Charlotte transit board over idea for more toll lanes

Regional transportation representatives say they’re suspicious of a secretive proposal to add toll lanes to Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. NCDOT received the proposal in March from a private firm suggesting a public-private partnership to build toll lanes on I-77, from Brookshire Freeway/I-277 to the South Carolina border. The lanes would be built and maintained by the private company, which state officials have refused to name.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
9K+
Followers
501
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy