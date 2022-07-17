ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Language heard at SC House abortion hearing left woman feeling like helpless sheep

I attended the June 7 S.C. House of Representatives hearing on abortion. The session began with a presentation of “suggestions” for drilling down deeper into abortion restrictions just days after the fetal heartbeat bill became law.

The problem with the Republican abortion law is that it gives no consideration to the life of the mother or the child, beyond delivery.

Republican legislators destroy lives in the name of saving them by taking no responsibility for providing the financial, social and health care mothers need to care for babies that they did not intend to have.

These lawmakers fail to consider a woman’s reasons for seeking an abortion because they are focused on the biology of a fetus that is not even able to live outside the woman’s body.

I sat in a room with 100 women. We were like sheep, helpless and knowing we would have to conform when the “suggested” becomes law. It was chilling.

I am petrified for this nation as our government legislates exploitation and abuse of women, and walks away.

Pamela Reading-Smith, Bluffton

We recently celebrated Independence Day, but as a woman living in South Carolina, I do not feel free or independent.

My liberty is in jeopardy as is my bodily autonomy.

Reproductive health care is health care. There are no laws written that limit men’s rights to determine their health care needs, yet women continue to be subjected to the whims of lawmakers instead of the scientific evidence and guidance of the medical community.

Abortion care is health care and should be available to all.

Public support of the rights of women to determine their own reproductive health care is at an all-time high.

Placing more limits on women’s freedom to make their own reproductive choices will create even more disparities within our state that has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the nation (approaching that of developing countries).

I have asked the legislature to vote against a ban on all abortion care in our state.

JoAnne Gatti-Petito, Bluffton

I find it hard to fathom that with all the pro choice rhetoric by Joe Biden, he has not been publicly chastised by the Vatican.

Maybe the Pope just doesn’t care. Who knows?

Others with less offensive opinions have been excommunicated.

The Supreme Court has ruled on abortion, so move on!

Leo Krejci, Bluffton

In light of the recent political assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a stark and unfavorable comparison has been drawn between similar murder rates in Japan and the United States.

Media reports indicate that in the past year there was only one such occurrence in Japan while in the U.S., the murder rate is in the thousands.

Why the vast disparity? I believe there are legal and cultural reasons.

Following the defeat of Japan in 1945, and occupation by the United States under the leadership of General Douglas MacArthur, a new Japanese Constitution was drafted.

Beyond limiting the powers of the emperor to a ceremonial role, the new Japanese Constitution incorporated many of the principles outlined in the U.S. Constitution, with few exceptions, including no reference to the U.S Second Amendment, the right for citizens “to keep and bear arms.” Moreover, their new constitution specifically prohibited a standing army.

And, while popular elections are provided for, there is no Electoral College provision to dilute the majority will.

Every governing document, no matter how perfect it may seem, is an evolving work in progress. Does this not give us pause to stop and think?

Henry Druckerman, Bluffton

