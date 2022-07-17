ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peconic, NY

One Minute on the North Fork: Sunflowers at Pindar Vineyards

By Tara Smith
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunflowers in full bloom at Pindar Vineyards in Peconic. (Credit: Tara Smith) The iconic annual sunflower bloom has returned to Pindar Vineyards in Peconic. The sea of golden yellow blooms sits beside the tasting...

northforker.com

North Fork Flour Shoppe expands with dessert truck and ‘Flour & Butta’ at Mattituck Cinemas

Meghan Saccone in front of the new North Fork Flour Shoppe dessert truck. (Credit: Lee Meyer) Meghan Saccone took a risk when she launched North Fork Flour Shoppe out of her home in Jamesport in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the small-batch baked goods business took off in a big way in 2020 thanks to Saccone’s colorful array of baked goods — from rainbow cookies to cupcakes and macarons.
MATTITUCK, NY
longisland.com

Flavor-A-Bowl Replaces SESAME Chinese Kitchen in Farmingdale

Flavor-A-Bowl, the build-you-own-bowl restaurant has hit Farmingdale replacing SESAME Chinese Kitchen at 503 Conklin Street. Patrons start with a base of rice, stir fry or soup noodles, then add protein, essential toppings and a broth or sauce for rice bowls. Appetizers feature fried gyoza (pan-fried dumplings), popcorn chicken, and shumai....
FARMINGDALE, NY
cottagesgardens.com

A Ranch Rebuild in East Hampton

When your contractor says there’s a way to do it faster, better, and for less, chances are good that the expert knows best. David Rogal and Ron Carlivati had spent six months living on, and plotting the renovation of, their newly acquired property on the East Hampton–Amagansett border when their contractor stepped in and suggested that they reevaluate their approach. The couple had purchased two adjacent 1950s cottages with a plan to expand the larger into a main house and retain the smaller as a guest space. For the main house, their intention was to preserve the original Hamptons ranch-house charm—shingled siding, paned windows, and peaked roof—while adding more modern touches, specifically a flat-roofed primary bedroom wing and a glass-box entry foyer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Oyster Festival returns in person after two years to the hamlet

The Oyster Festival is coming back to the hamlet after two long years on Oct. 15 and 16 in Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay. The coronavirus pandemic put a crimp in the popular festival’s style the last couple of years, causing a cancellation in 2021 and a “virtual” festival in 2020, which wasn’t unsuccessful.
OYSTER BAY, NY
Peconic, NY
macaronikid.com

Grand Opening of Cake Fairyland in Stony Brook

On July 6th, Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich was on-hand to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Cake Fairyland in the Coventry Commons Center at 1320 Stony Brook Road in Stony Brook. The new business specializes in pastries, puffs, cakes, coffee, tea, slushies, milk shakes and more. Pictured with the staff of Cake Fairyland are (center left to right) New York State Assemblyman Steve Engelbright; Cake Fairyland owner Rachel Ching and Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich.
STONY BROOK, NY
longisland.com

Shark Sightings at Robert Moses Beach

On Saturday, June 16th, at around 2 P.M., Long Islanders spotted two different sharks on the beach of Robert Moses Field 5. Two men were fishing and caught the sharks on their lines. This event occured outside of the lifegaurded area. The second shark has been reported as significantly bigger...
SMITHTOWN, NY
northforker.com

New art exhibit in Greenport explores untold queer stories of the North Fork

A collection of Jerry Schofield’s drawings are on display publicly for the first time at the Natali/Keyes gallery in Greenport through Aug. 15. (Credit: Tara Smith) A new art exhibit in Greenport seeks to tell an exuberant, untold piece of local history through illustration. “Fashion: A Hidden History” is...
GREENPORT, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 7.18.22

• We’re expecting a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms today, mainly before 2 p.m., with patchy fog before 9 a.m., mostly cloudy skies and a high near 83. The wind will be out of the south at 6 to 14 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 71. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 88, and Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 93.
SAG HARBOR, NY
longisland.com

Bayport Beach Closed to Bathing

Bayport Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat. Beaches...
BAYPORT, NY
longislandadvance.net

Mediterranean Manor development moves forward

Earlier this month, the developers for the Greybarn site at the former Mediterranean Manor, located at 303 East Main Street in East Patchogue, sought site-plan approval for the redevelopment of 3.42 acres of land. Both the Town of Brookhaven planning board and zoning board have since approved the site plan.
PATCHOGUE, NY
fox5ny.com

Gas prices fall below $4 in some parts of Long Island

LONG ISLAND - The price for a gallon of gas is finally beginning to dip below $4 in some parts of Long Island. The cheaper prices at USA Gas in Huntington saw a steady flow of drivers filling up throughout the day - cashing in on lower costs. Station owner Eddie Ince says he's doing his part to offer the best prices.
HUNTINGTON, NY
27east.com

Car Show On Great Lawn To Benefit Westhampton Beach PAC

To some people, a car is nothing more than a transportation module, designed to get them from point A to point B as efficiently as possible. But to others, it’s a whole lot more: the raw speed and precise handling of a Porsche 911, the refined luxury of a Rolls Royce, or even the quirky design, say, of an Amphicar, which, as the name implies, is as comfortable on water as it is on land.
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
WIBX 950

Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.

