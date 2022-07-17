ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Smart plans vs. plans that 'smart'

By Byron Moore
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bf0d7_0giarnil00

In the 1960s, going to the dentist meant a little white spittoon by the dental chair and a whole lot of pain.

Our dentist at the time—I’ll call him Dr. Hurt—thought only sissies needed anesthesia for a “little thing” like drilling and filling a cavity. Translation? Going to see Dr. Hurt was stressful!

One day Dad came home and announced a new dental plan: We would be seeing a different dentist. Dr Jeter (his real name) proved to be warm, gentle and liberal in his use of Novocain.

“I’m going to wiggle your cheek a little and put some sleepy juice in your mouth,” he would say. Voila! Magic! Every dental visit from then on was painless and stress-free.

“We should have made this switch a long time ago,” we all thought.

So, why didn’t we? Because we assumed that one dentist was the same as all the rest. It took some painful experiences for us to realize that dentists are different.

The same is true for CPAs, surgeons, attorneys—even financial planners.

Financial planners aren’t “all alike.” Neither are financial plans.

The typical plan I see attempts to calculate how much income one will need (or desire) in retirement. “So, you need/want enough assets to be able to withdraw X number of dollars annually for X number of years.” From there the focus becomes investing to accumulate a big-enough retirement nest egg.

During these accumulation years, not too much can go wrong if you stay disciplined long-term. What do I mean by disciplined? I mean you save consistently, and you invest broadly in quality companies.

Markets ebb and flow, but historically, the market trends upward, and the account of the typical pre-retiree accumulator tends to grow over time.

Everything changes, however, when you shift from accumulation (prior to retirement) to distribution (during retirement). In retirement, you’re no longer putting money into your account. You’re taking it out.

And that’s when so much can go so wrong.

Withdraw too much and you set yourself on a path to run out of money sooner than you planned.

Let’s say you face the double whammy of being caught in a down (or “bear”) market…and needing to withdraw additional money from your account. Maybe you need more to live on, or funds to make a major repair or purchase, address a family emergency, or pay for long-term care? Any of these unplanned expenses can deflate your retirement balloon quickly. The results can be disastrous.

My experience is that most clients are happiest when a substantial portion of their regular income need is fixed and funded from sources that aren’t tied to the performance of the markets. I’m talking about things like Social Security, pensions or guaranteed income annuities. Of course, since we’re all different, a smart, personalized plan is necessary for each of us.

The stubborn use of nothing but investments to produce retirement income reminds me of our old dentist, Dr. Hurt. He thought everyone should just endure the pain. As a result, we lived with avoidable stress—until we learned there were other options. Then we chose a better plan.

If a retirement full of excessive investment risk and uncertainty sounds painful to you, I have good news.

As my family realized we could get healthy teeth without the pain, so you can enjoy steady retirement income minus the stress.

To help you think through such issues, I’ve created a comprehensive checklist of pre-retirement questions for people who are 60-something. It’s free if you’d like a copy. Email me at bmoore@argentadvisors.com, and I’ll send it to you right away.

Argent Advisors, Inc. is an SEC-registered investment adviser. A copy of our current written disclosure statement discussing our advisory services and fees is available upon request. Please See Important Disclosure Information at https://ruston.argentadvisors.com/important-disclosure-information/

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

EV Startup Rivian Faces Job Cuts

Many a media outlet, both automotive and otherwise, has been absolutely fawning over Rivian. That was true back when the startup automaker barely had a proof of concept, a phenomena which is always weird and should raise a degree of suspicion. Reality has come into the equation for Rivian, with the company looking to slash hundreds of jobs as the economy takes a turn, showing these fresh EV outfits have to deal with the same rigors as everyone else.
BUSINESS
The Week

Amazon steps up health care ambitions with $3.9B acquisition of One Medical

Amazon has reached a deal to buy health-care company and primary care provider One Medical for $3.9 billion, including debt, The Wall Street Journal reports Thursday. The all-cash purchase, coming in at $18 a share, is just Amazon's "latest foray into the healthcare space," the Journal writes. "We think health care is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention," said Senior Vice President of Amazon Health Services Neil Lindsay. "We see lots of opportunity to both improve the quality of the experience and give people back valuable time in their days." One Medical, the parent company of which "is the San-Francisco based 1Life Healthcare, Inc., is a membership-based service that offers virtual care as well as in-person visits," ABC News writes. It works with over 8,000 companies to offer health benefits for employees. Amazon first stepped up its health care game in 2018, "when it spent $753 million to buy the start-up PillPack, an online pharmacy," reports The New York Times. Then, in 2019, the tech giant started Amazon Care, its own primary and urgent care service for employees. The One Medical purchase is the first major acquisition under CEO Andy Jassy, who took over for company founder Jeff Bezos last year.
BUSINESS
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy