Stillwater's Jackson Holliday, possible top pick, 'pretty nervous' about MLB Draft

Jackson Holliday kept his attention on the live experience.

Most adolescents who were the sons of major league players stayed with the other kids in a special location at the ballpark where the game didn't have to be their main focus. But not Holliday. He was different.

Holliday made sure to see the game in person, just like any other fan of the game.

When he went to the professional games in the massive ballparks around the country, Holliday would imitate his father's batting stance. And that of many other baseball’s top stars.

“Growing up around it has always been an important piece for me playing baseball,” Jackson told The Oklahoman in May. “Going to the clubhouses ever since I could walk was how it started.

“It’s kind of just in my blood, I guess. I enjoy playing and I love the game."

All those years ago, Holliday was just a kid in the stands, pretending to be a professional baseball player. Now, over a decade later, Holliday is projected to be a top-5 pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday. And he’ll have his opportunity to play in the stadiums he grew up visiting his entire life.

He may even get to play with some of the players he grew up imitating.

In 2007, Jackson was pictured kissing his father, Matt Holliday. It was just after Matt had helped lead the Colorado Rockies to a World Series appearance.

Matt played 15 MLB seasons for the Colorado Rockies, St. Louis Cardinals, Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees. He was a seven-time All-Star during a career that spanned from 2004-18, earning multiple silver slugger awards. Matt finished second in the National League Most Valuable Player voting in 2007 after leading the Rockies to their first-ever World Series appearance. Matt joined the Oklahoma State baseball coaching staff in July 2019 as a volunteer assistant coach.

Baseball and Matt’s professional career, have led his family all over the country.

Throughout this time, Jackson has taken the opportunity to play baseball. And he’s excelled. But despite who his father is, Jackson hasn’t been treated any differently from the other kids.

“You wouldn’t know that’s my dad when I was little,” Jackson said. “I never had any pressure or anything. I always enjoyed playing and I always had great teammates that treated me equally.”

Holliday isn’t a top prospect because he’s the son of a former MLB star. He’s earned it.

Holliday is a 2021 Perfect Game All-American, Baseball America’s National Player of the Year, Oklahoma’s Gatorade Player of the Year, along with The Oklahoman’s Baseball Player of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year.

In 40 games this spring with Stillwater High School, Holliday recorded a .685 batting overage with 17 home runs and 79 runs batted in. He also tallied 37 singles, 29 doubles and six triples. All of his 89 hits gave him the most by any player in the nation. And he not only hit for power, but he was a force on the base paths, stealing 30 bases this season.

Now, he’s just waiting to see which stadium lights he’ll be under. The Baltimore Orioles have the top pick, followed by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals.

Jackson isn’t expected to fall below the fifth selection, according to multiple draft outlets.

“I’m pretty comfortable with whatever happens,” Matt Holiday said in an interview on Bally Sports Midwest on Saturday during a Reds-Cardinals game. “I think (Jackson’s) pretty nervous just to find out because it decides what the next 10 years looks like.”

Jackson Holliday is committed to Oklahoma State. So, even if he’s selected in the MLB Draft he can still return to Stillwater to play for his uncle, Josh Holliday, the head baseball coach, and his father, who’s the assistant coach.

“It’s starting to get a little bit more real,” Jackson said. “We don’t know what we’re going to do yet. Obviously, we have two Plan As. if the opportunity comes, it’ll be great. If not, I’ll get to go to OSU and play with a lot of my friends, my uncle and my dad.

“It’s neat to see, obviously. Whatever the plan is, it’s going to work out.”

Jackson may have grown up, imitating the swing of big-league players. But now, he could have the chance to showcase his own swing. The lefty nearly brings his right knee in front of his left, before driving his hips around so hard that it nearly brings his left knee to the ground.

It’s powerful. It’s his swing. And it’s big league.

2022 MLB Draft

FIRST ROUND: 6 p.m. Sunday in Los Angeles (ESPN, MLB Network)