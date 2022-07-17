Garden Guru: The glowing color of persimmons creates a most stunning petunia

Norman Winter is a horticulturist. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more columns by Norman at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

To me this is the prettiest petunia I have ever grown. It is so pretty that if it only lasted a month, I would say I could hardly wait until next year. But it is a Supertunia and therefore will perform as suggested, a super petunia. The name of this new variety is Supertunia Persimmon.

Deep down, I wish Proven Winners had given this petunia a better name, like Glowing Embers, or Electric Flame. But then, what do I know? The most popular petunia of all time is known in the garden world as Bubblegum. The gardener is likely to say I got my Bubblegums planted today.

Some of you have no doubt started to tune me out as I have alluded to the color orange. This is a color not included in your repertoire. In other words, someone has stolen the joy of orange out of your heart. I am just kidding.

More from the Garden Guru:Luminary Sunset Coral creates a new phlox fanatic in your garden bed

Supertunia Persimmon is just one of several, knock your socks off, new plants coming out in 2023 that I had the opportunity to trial. I am not about to tell you how they are growing now, but over the next few weeks.

Supertunia Persimmon will get 5 to 12-inches tall with a 2-foot spread, possibly a little more. True to its name the flowers are a persimmon orange with a glowing yellow throat. It is such a color that brings happiness to the garden. I planted mine in early April and can only hope that I have a shot at planting them in early October. While the South is waking up to fall-planted petunias and calibrachoas, there are 45 million pansies in the way of accomplishing this on a wide scale.

I plant almost all of my petunias in containers, even those planted in October, and yes, I am in Zone 8a Georgia. I will admit this year I have seen incredible Supertunia petunias in the ground in commercial landscape settings. I know also these prepared landscape mixes were as close as one might get to having a potting soil-like bed.

This color of orange screams for a complementary color scheme, the attraction of opposites. My favorite partnerships were with Superbells Grape Punch calibrachoas and Superbena Royale Chambray verbena. But I also like echoing the yellow throat by adding some Superbells Yellow calibrachoa which you will notice has been improved for 2023 and is even more floriferous.

Son James had the opportunity to try Supertunia Persimmon in an old European-style urn. He partnered it with Supertunia Mini Vista White petunias and this year’s hot new Augusta Lavender heliotrope as the thriller plant and a dash of Whirlwind Blue scaevola. It turned out to really be an eyecatcher.

Supertunias really like to be fed during the summer. My regimen has been Proven Winners water soluble mix every other week. This year with early-season triple digits, watering every day was essential and I have heard some had to resort to a period of twice a day watering for containers. All of this watering really leaches out nutrients.

More Garden Guru:The color white makes for a moonlit garden that's enchanting and magical

No matter how much we try in the South, and even much further north this year, cutting back will play a pivotal role. When the petunia gets tired, perhaps opened up a bit and performance has waned, cutting back can be essential. The Supertunia that has a third of its foliage removed at this stage, along with maintaining fertilizer and water. This initiates new growth, getting you back into flower production.

It is totally amazing to see what is coming in 2023 and Supertunia Persimmon will have to go to the top of your list.