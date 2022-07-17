ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Vox Populi: 'Herschel Walker is my all-time favorite college football player but...'

By Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago
Vox Populi is the voice of the people. Leave your comments at savannahvox@gmail.com.

***

"Someone please put council member Gibson Carter on a two-minute timer. We get it, she's running for mayor but the meeting should not be the Gibson Carter show."

***

"In the released video from inside the Rob Elementary school, it appeared that all of the Uvalde police were afflicted with ’bone-spur self-preservation syndrome.’ Coward Texans!"

***

"How many of those middle-aged white people who are celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade are now going to go out and adopt a minority or disabled child? Very few, I'm sure."

***

"The construction project on Abercorn and Largo Drive is the slowest I have ever seen. I could have single-handedly finished it by now!"

***

"In 2016, I think the democrats picked a 'has-been' as the nominee. I think Joe Biden is a 'has-been' too. He needs to retire"

***

"An abortion activist says it is OK for her to kill her baby up to the moment of birth but is against the death penalty which puts a murderer to death after being found guilty by a jury of their peers. You can't have it both ways!"

***

"Herschel Walker is my all-time favorite college football player but it really saddens me to hear him speak!"

***

"I've been married to a retired dental hygienist for years now but choosing a restaurant to have dinner together is still like pulling teeth."

***

"Your editorial writer seems pleased that Georgia Power is shutting down perfectly reliable fossil-fueled plants and replacing them with interruptible solar farms, but he doesn’t want to be the one paying for it."

***

"After 18 months of President Biden’s leadership and unified Democratic control of Washington, your paycheck today is worth 9.1% less than it was a year ago."

***

"The Lord gives us free will. The government does not."

***

"Savannah should disown Justice Thomas. That'll teach him not to pay attention to that pesky constitution. He won't sleep a wink."

***

"Pro-choice means that you could choose to use contraceptives and then you don't have to use abortion as birth control."

***

"Don't know why we need another park for kids. They already have a shooting range at City Market."

***

"How little do my countrymen know what precious blessings they are in possession of, and which no other people on earth enjoy."

***

"The fact that Buddy Carter voted to overturn the 2020 election should make him ineligible to serve in Congress. Return Buddy to his drug stores."

***

"I will not be voting for Stacey Abrams again this go around"

***

"A two-year-old baby lost both his parents in a span of a minute because politicians favor weapons of war over people's lives!"

***

"If we are hell-bent on destroying democracy, what are we going to replace it with? Think."

***

"Georgia now has a Hyundai plant. Where are all the American automakers like Ford and General Motors?"

Linda McIntyre
4d ago

Hershel Walker isn't qualified to hold office. I've had a good laugh at some of his comments, but now I am ashamed of making fun of him. He is obviously challenged.... I just feel sorry for him...

Reply
6
 

