Mary McLeod Bethune challenged America to live up to its promises | Eddie Jackson

Finally, Mary McLeod Bethune is getting her just due. She spent her life like a guardian angel protecting the downtrodden from predatory bigots and coercive governments. She built a great college (now Bethune-Cookman University) with pocket change and now she is lifting the state of Florida up by her great works and letting it share in her overdue recognition as one of the state’s greatest citizens.

The unveiling of a statue in her honor in Washington D.C., last Wednesday, is historic, and while the physical statue will stand for generations, it can’t compare with the strength and beauty of the life she led. She was a dark-skinned woman in a cruel male-dominated world. It didn’t faze her one bit. She believed that her dark skin was her greatest strength, her imprimatur.

“When I am in the room, they know a Negro is present,” she often said.

She was a child prodigy who taught herself how to read, write and count. She had enough moxie as a child to protect her former slave parents, then sharecroppers, from being ripped off by crooked landowners.

During a luncheon for the National Council for Women in 1927 at the Franklin D Roosevelt’s Hyde Park New York Estate, Bethune walked in holding an invitation from Sara Delano Roosevelt. Eleanor Roosevelt was fascinated by the Black woman’s self-assurance, resplendent outfit, and regal bearing.

Sara, Eleanor’s mother-in-law, assigned Bethune a seat next to Eleanor Roosevelt. A friendship blossomed and America would never be the same.

Eleanor Roosevelt led Bethune through the corridors of government buildings and opened doors to rooms where Bethune could speak truth to power, It was as if Bethune had been thrown into the proverbial briar patch.

Bethune could teach a Master Class in political gamesmanship and although her race blocked entry to some, she was often inside the circle that counted the most. On any given day, sometimes without invitation, she could be found inside the White House, seated in the Oval Office, educating President Roosevelt on the needs of her people.

Eleanor Roosevelt noticed that Black citizens were left out of some of the New Deal programs. She used her influence to get Bethune appointed to the National Youth Administration Advisory Committee (NYA). Bethune became the NYA’s Director of Minority Affairs, the first Black woman to head a federal department with her own budget and the power to spend it.

Federal money began to fly out of Washington and land in the nation’s poorest neighborhoods. Teachers in Black schools received raises. Graduate students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) received stipends. Grants for housing projects in distressed neighborhoods soared.

Bethune played a decisive role in getting HBCUs assigned for the Civilian Pilot Training program, a precursor to the Tuskegee Airmen. She worked with Oveta C. Hobby, director of the Women Army Corps, to get military commissions for Black women. Bethune developed her own brain trust of Black public policy experts. They were called President Roosevelt’s Black Cabinet. But they answered to Bethune.

The Black Press wrote that Black America had two First Ladies, Lady Eleanor and Lady Bethune. The interracial duo created fear and hatred throughout the halls of Congress. Mississippi Sen. Theodore Bilbo, incensed by the number of Black people with government jobs, tried to pass a bill sending Bethune and all Black people back to Africa, and he wanted Eleanor Roosevelt to join them.

Lady Eleanor and Lady Bethune challenged the nation’s racial discrimination laws wherever they found them. Eleanor’s ancestors came to America on the Mayflower. Bethune’s ancestors came over in the belly of slave ships. However, no other couple in the nation’s history represents the American Ideal stated so eloquently in the Declaration of Independence.

Eddie Jackson is a retired vice president for university relations at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee. He can be reached at ejack1137@gmail.com

