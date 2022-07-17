DISC Village: We have the resources to combat fentanyl abuse | Opinion

America’s opioid crisis has taken an even more dangerous turn in recent years. Synthetic opioids such as fentanyl have become common ingredients in street drugs which has caused a sharp increase in accidental overdose deaths. The potency of fentanyl, its increasing appearance in the drug trade, and the rise of substance use has ravaged communities across our country. Sadly, that problem has now arrived here in the Big Bend region.

In the past week, at least 20 people have overdosed from fentanyl in Gadsden County alone. Nearly half of those overdoses resulted in a death. This tragedy has truly impacted our rural communities. When fentanyl laced drugs are introduced to a community, the drugs become a ticking time bomb for those who use them. Gadsden County residents are living through that right now and unfortunately there will likely be more people suffering from this fate soon. However, there are some actions we can take to combat the problem before it gets even more out of hand.

We all have a role to play in fighting the fentanyl deaths plaguing our community. For starters, we need to become better educated about fentanyl and the risks it poses for our communities. If you are unfamiliar with fentanyl and its effects, here are a few key facts courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control:

Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.

There are two types of fentanyl: pharmaceutical fentanyl (prescribed for surgery recovery and other severe pain) and illicitly manufactured fentanyl. Both are considered synthetic opioids.

Illicitly manufactured fentanyl is distributed through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect.

Fentanyl is often added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive, and more dangerous.

As fentanyl makes its way into our communities, there is important information to know about how to recognize an overdose and potentially prevent a death. First and foremost, please talk to your families and friends about the current dangers and unpredictable nature of using street drugs. There is no safe way to use these addictive and illegal substances.

Second, know that organizations like DISC Village offer a number of prevention, treatment, and recovery programs for substance use that are available at little to no cost no matter your situation. Finally, if you do encounter someone who is experiencing an overdose, you need to have a drug called naloxone on hand as a means for temporarily reversing the effects of opiates.

Naloxone can save a life if administered quickly to someone who is experiencing an overdose. DISC Village offers naloxone in the form of Narcan nasal spray to community members for free at all our locations throughout the Big Bend. This life saving drug is not a cure however, it can buy someone the 30 to 90 minutes they need to receive further treatment from first responders and medical personnel.

If you’d like to learn more about how to recognize an overdose and receive a free personal supply of Narcan, please visit DISCVillage.org to find our convenient locations and review more information. You can also schedule an assessment for someone you know who needs help battling substance use.

Your actions to learn about the risks of fentanyl, help educate others about the dangers of street drugs, and understand how to stop overdose deaths will save lives and prevent further tragedy in our communities.

John Wilson is CEO of DISC Village Inc., a private non-profit based in Tallahassee that provides behavioral health services across the Big Bend region.

