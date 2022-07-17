The demise of judicial merit selection | (Ret.) Justice Harry Lee Anstead

In the early 1970’s Florida’s Governor did something amazing: he gave up his exclusive power to appoint judges. At the time judges were elected, but when a vacancy occurred between elections, the governor had sole authority to fill the position. Midterm vacancies were not infrequent, leaving the governor with enormous influence over an independent branch of government charged with protecting the rule of law.

During Gov. Reubin Askew’s first term, Florida witnessed a tragedy in its judicial branch: three of the seven Florida Supreme Court Justices resigned in disgrace. The public was shocked by allegations of corruption and cronyism in the court. Askew believed judicial elections and appointments by political patronage contributed to this scandal. He understood the role of the judiciary in America’s system of government, and he looked for a better way to ensure only judges of competence and integrity served. He found such a system in the state of Missouri called “merit selection and retention.”

Under this model, the governor gave up his sole authority to fill judicial vacancies and shared it with non-partisan nominating commissions, which required changes to Florida’s constitution and general law. Nine- member non-partisan nominating commissions were formed for the courts. The Supreme Court, the five district courts of appeal and the 20 judicial circuits each now have such a commission.

The key to the success of the system was in the make-up of the commissions - keeping them non-partisan: three appointees by the Florida Bar, three by the governor, and three non-lawyer citizens selected by the other six members. The commission would screen candidates for legal competence and integrity and nominate a minimum of three for the governor to choose from. After appointment, appellate judges appear on the ballot asking the public to reject or retain them, hence the “retention” part of the system, a system adopted in at least half the states.

Initially, the system worked like a charm in Florida with the commission's membership committed to acting in a non-partisan spirit and nominating only those most objectively qualified to serve as judges. The Florida Bar committed to put on workshops for commission members on how to evaluate the competence and integrity of the candidates. Soon, Florida’s judiciary gained a positive reputation within and outside the state. The political scandal from the 70s was put in the rear-view mirror.

But, if it seems too good to be true that politics would be kept out of the system, time proved that to be the case. In the early 2000’s, Gov. Jeb Bush expressed dismay that the governor did not have the authority to appoint a majority of the membership of the nominating commissions - the very authority that Gov. Askew gave up. Gov. Bush successfully set about to change the law with the help of the legislature to give the governor the authority to appoint a majority on each nominating commission.

Subsequent legislative changes have strengthened the governor’s control of the commissions by authorizing the governor to appoint all nine members. The independence of the commissions disappeared.

After these changes were made, the media began reporting that political questions were now being posed to judicial candidates at commission interviews. It was the beginning of the end for merit selection. Gov. Askew’s best efforts to keep politics out of the system had been thwarted all because of a failure to include the critical make-up of the nominating commissions in the protective framework of the constitution. As a result, we are right back to a system where the governor, and partisan politics, control the entire process.

How bad has it gotten? Recently an applicant who lacked the minimum years of practice required to be eligible to serve as a Supreme Court Justice, was never-the-less nominated by the nominating commission to serve on the Court. And, despite this patent flaw, the ineligible candidate was appointed by the governor. Only public outrage and the intervention of the Florida Supreme Court prevented embarrassment. At least temporarily.

Gov. Askew’s unselfish actions to restore confidence in our justice system were nothing short of heroic and we need such leadership to restore confidence in our justice system now.

Justice Harry Lee Anstead was the 76th Justice (1994-2009). As Chief Justice from 2002 to 2004, he steered the state courts through a difficult financial restructuring required by a constitutional change. He can still frequently be found on another court -- the downtown basketball court.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.