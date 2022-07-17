Biden hangs on to reelection hopes, but troubles mount against him | Bill Cotterell

It’s not his fault, there really wasn’t anything he could have done about it, but the numbers are adding up against President Biden seeking a second term.

It’s unusual, maybe unprecedented, for a president to be counted out in the first half of his first term. But all the economic and political indicators add up to a perfect storm confronting Biden — with no redeeming favorable factors to give Democrats hope.

Only two modern presidents eligible for re-election have failed to go for it. And after Harry Truman and Lyndon Johnson yielded to the inevitability of plummeting poll numbers, their party lost the White House in 1952 and 1968.

The demise of those Democrats followed severe losses in Congress — although LBJ and Truman had fewer midterm losses than the Democrats look likely to lose in the fall.

Naturally, Biden can’t say now that he won’t seek a second term in the White House. But soon after Nov. 8, when the House will probably be solidly Republican and the Senate might also be lost, it would make sense for him to declare — as Johnson did — that world conditions are too delicate for him to devote any time to mere politics.

That could be said of every president, every year. But the electoral math makes it increasingly plausible for Biden to forgo another campaign.

The biggest number going against him is 9.1. That was the June inflation percentage, the worst in 40 years. It will fluctuate in coming months, maybe even decline, but the rising cost of living will remain this administration’s most vexing political challenge — in perception and in fact — for the foreseeable future.

While inflation may recede, the calendar moves only one way. Biden will turn 80 a couple weeks after the midterm elections. And he’s not a young octogenarian. With every verbal stumble, ever hesitation at public events, the president reinforces the public perception that he’s too old.

Donald Trump is no kid at 76. Add two years to that and, if he runs again in 2024, Trump will be about the age Biden was when he took office. And Trump wears his years better than Biden, although stuff Trump says on purpose is often more troubling than some of the linguistic cul-de-sacs Biden stumbles into.

Recent polling has been brutal for Biden, no matter how hard he tries to see the sunny side.

A survey by the New York Times and Siena College this month showed 61% of Democrats want another presidential nominee in 2024, while only 24% favored Biden. About 35% of Republicans polled by the Times and Siena wanted him to run again — although we can’t know how many of them want Biden to run because they think he’s easier to beat.

Asked about reports that his party members want him to stand aside, Biden replied, “They want me to run. Read the polls, read the polls, Jack.”

Biden said 92% of Democrats in the poll said they’d vote for him.

Well, yes, if it comes to that.

The 92% number in which Biden took solace contemplated a rematch with Trump. If Biden and Trump are the choices, his party would stick with him.

That’s not surprising, or encouraging for Democrats.

A bit of good news for Biden in the poll was that 44% of respondents favored him over Trump, who polled 41%. But that’s no cause for optimism.

The Times/Siena poll also pegged Biden’s job approval at 33% overall and only 13% of those surveyed believe the country is headed in the right direction.

Taken separately, each of these figures (except age) is reversible with a little luck. But luck hasn’t been on Biden’s side so far.

Taken together, and assuming his party gets the shellacking everyone expects in the congressional midterms, it seems wise for Biden to announce early next year that he will let younger Democrats start campaigning for the 2024 nomination.

Bill Cotterell is a retired Tallahassee Democrat capitol reporter who writes a twice-weekly column. He can be reached at bcotterell@tallahassee.com

