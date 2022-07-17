Pets of the week

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Mike Easterling, Farmington Daily Times
 4 days ago
Nisa is a 1-year-old mixed breed. She can be very shy and needs a home that will give her time to adjust. She does well with other dogs but prefers a home without cats or young children.

Alpha is a 2-year-old mixed breed. He has been waiting to find his forever family since March. He is a playful boy who likes walking in the park and getting a lot of attention.

Singleton is an adorable, 10-week-old kitten who is looking for a place to call home. He hopes you come to adopt him today.

Sally is looking for a place to call home. She is a 3-year-old shorthair cat who loves to curl up on your lap and get chin scratches.

Sugar is a very nice quarterhorse-type, 6-year-old mare. She came to Four Corners Equine Rescue as part of a cruelty case. She stands about 15 hands high and weighs about 1,100 pounds. Sugar is a good-size horse, but she's also gentle. She's not a finished horse and will need an intermediate to advanced rider to progress her skill set. She leads, loads, stands for the farrier and rides pretty good. She is steady on the trail and OK with dogs. The adoption fee for Sugar is $700. For more information, contact Four Corners Equine Rescue at 505-334-7220 or visit www.fourcornersequinerescue.org.

The Farmington Regional Animal Shelter is located at 133 Browning Parkway and can be reached at 505-599-1098. Check Petfinder.com for an up-to-date list of pets up for adoption. For more information, contact Four Corners Equine Rescue at 505-334-7220 or visit www.fourcornersequinerescue.org.

UPI News

Dolphin rescued from crab net under Florida pier

July 21 (UPI) -- Authorities and marine rescuers in Florida came to the rescue of a dolphin calf found tangled in a crab trap under a pier. The Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department said a lifeguard with the department spotted a dolphin circling near a large fishing pier at Clearwater Beach and went in for a closer look.
CLEARWATER, FL
