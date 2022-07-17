Opinion: Stevens, Marlinga best choices for Congress in Democratic primaries

Every 10 years, states are required by law to adjust their congressional and legislative boundaries to account for changes in population. For most of the last century, Michigan's political parties have exploited that opportunity to draw districts that pack their opponents' voters into the fewest possible districts and distribute their own voters in a way that maximizes their party's chances of controlling the Legislature and congressional delegation, even when their candidates amass fewer votes.

Last year, for the first time, Michigan's reapportionment process was overseen by an independent citizens' commission explicitly forbidden to draw boundaries designed to favor either major party. Constrained by population shifts that left our state with one fewer seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the commission adopted a new map that divides most of Oakland and Macomb counties into two congressional districts: the Democratic-leaning 11th, in which whoever prevails in next month's Democratic primary is heavily favored to win the November general election, and a newly competitive 10th, where the outcome could well decide which party controls the state's congressional delegation (currently divided evenly between seven Democrats and seven Republicans) for the next two years.

In the grand scheme of things, the Democratic primary contest between U.S. Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens is among the least consequential on the Aug. 2 ballot.

Levin, 61, and Stevens, 39, both are seeking third terms in a reconfigured district that includes significant slices of both the old 11th, currently represented by Stevens, and the old 9th Congressional District, where Levin holds the seat his father, retired Congressman Sander Levin, relinquished n 2019.

Although Michigan's new congressional map has more competitive seats than its predecessor, the redrawn 11th is nearly as lopsidedly Democratic as Levin's current one, which Hillary Clinton won handily when she narrowly lost Michigan to Donald Trump in 2016. That means Democrats will almost certainly hold the seat in the next Congress, no matter whom they choose to carry their party's banner in November.

Levin and Stevens are spending millions to distinguish themselves from each other, but their voting records are strikingly similar. In their first term, they aligned on 10 of the 12 key House votes selected by the respected Almanac of American Politics, diverging only on a resolution to approve a revised North American trade agreement and a supplemental appropriation to bolster humanitarian assistance and security at the southern border. Levin opposed both measures, each of which passed easily with broad bipartisan support.

Many interest groups that supported both candidates when they were running in different districts have declined to embrace either in the contentious primary. Some, including the Michigan Education Association and the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, have chosen not to endorse either candidate; others, such as Planned Parenthood of Michigan, have given their seal of approval to both.

Voters, alas, have no such option, and neither do we. Acknowledging that either candidate would serve the residents of the new 11th capably, we nonetheless urge Democratic primary voters to give HALEY STEVENS a third term in the U.S. House.

A native of Rochester Hills, Stevens served as chief of staff to the U.S. Auto Rescue Task Force that midwifed the federal bailout of General Motors and Chrysler after the 2008 economic collapse. She made her elective political debut in 2018, when the Republican-controlled House's repeated efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act prompted her to challenge her district's incumbent congressman, David Trott. Trott subsequently withdrew from the race, and Stevens won a fiercely contested primary before besting GOP nominee Lena Epstein in the general election.

Even in an election cycle that saw Democratic women capture statewide contests for governor, attorney general and secretary of state, Stevens' victory was especially impressive — and significant. Taking aim at an incumbent Republican in a district his party had dominated for decades seemed like a fool's errand when Stevens embarked on her passionate crusade in 2017. But her campaign exposed Trott's vulnerability and his constituents' dissatisfaction with the GOP's leadership of Congress, and other Democrats poured into the race.

Along with Elissa Slotkin, who flipped an adjacent district Trump had carried easily two years earlier, Stevens' election helped Democrats regain control of the House of Representatives for the second half of Trump's four-year tenure. Republicans vowed to recapture the 11th in 2020 but failed to recruit a high-profile opponent, and Stevens won re-election in a cycle when many Democrats who had ridden the Blue Wave to Congress two years earlier fell by the wayside.

Although she regularly supported her party's priorities in the House, casting votes in favor of both impeachment resolutions, Stevens' detailed grasp of issues facing manufacturers has earned her the respect of labor organizations and pro-business groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce alike. Levin's ads asserting that Stevens has been a dutiful water-carrier for corporate interests are baseless, but Detroit's automakers and suppliers are surely grateful that Michigan's congressional caucus includes someone with Stevens' expertise and experience.

Heir apparent

Levin's path to Congress was considerably less fraught. After an unsuccessful state Senate run in 2006, he abstained from electoral politics for the next dozen years, re-entering the arena only after his father relinquished the safe Democratic seat he had held for 36 years.

A lifelong labor union activist, Levin has been as critical as his father of trade agreements negotiated by the U.S. government, balking at terms he believes did too little to protect the interests of workers at home and abroad. Like Stevens, he has also been a champion of aggressive initiatives to mitigate climate change.

In his contest with Stevens, Levin has endeavored to position himself as the more progressive candidate. Some of his claims — he boasts that his ambition to secure government-sponsored health care for all is bolder than Steven's incremental approach — are legitimate. Others, including his insistence that he is the more zealous champion of women's reproductive rights, are deceitful.

Levin has attracted the endorsement of progressive Democratic celebrities like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a strategy that echoes progressive activist Abdul El-Sayed's efforts to rally the party's left wing in his 2018 gubernatorial bid. (El-Sayed captured the support of Sanders and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but lost the Democratic nomination to Gretchen Whitmer.)

Levin acknowledges that Stevens had the winning formula for the highly competitive district she flipped in 2018, but maintains that he's more in tune with those of the reconfigured 11th, which has a larger Democratic base. But it's a dubious claim, and we believe Stevens will represent the district's voters more effectively in a Congress that is already too polarized.

Marlinga tops a crowded field

Like the new 11th Congressional District to its west, the reconfigured 10th was assembled with bits of constituencies currently represented by multiple members of Michigan's delegation in the U.S. House. The largest portion of the new 10th's residents live in the southern part of Macomb County currently represented by Levin; thus the disappointment many Democrats voiced when Levin decided to challenge incumbent Stevens rather than take his chances in a political landscape much friendlier to Republicans. (Republican Rep. Lisa McClain, who currently represents several northern Macomb communities annexed by the new 10th, opted for an even safer Republican district north of the county.)

The upshot is that whoever wins the Democratic primary in the new 10th faces a ferocious and expensive general election contest with John James, the businessman and veteran who is the overwhelming favorite to win the Republican nomination there. James achieved statewide name recognition in 2018, when he ran unsuccessfully against Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, and narrowly fell short of unseating incumbent U.S. Sen. Gary Peters two years later. James' only rival in the GOP primary is 27-year-old Tony Marcinkewciz, an undercapitalized software engineer from Macomb Twp.

The Democratic primary field in the new 10th is both larger and more ideologically diverse than the one-on-one contest next door. Former Macomb County Prosecutor Carl Marlinga, 75, and former state Rep. Henry Yanez are longtime fixtures in their county's Democratic establishment. Angela Rogensues, the youngest candidate in the race at 42, was elected to the Warren City Commission just three years ago. Rhonda Powell,52, is an ex-county department head who is suing her former boss, Democratic County Executive Mark Hackel, for alleged racial discrimination. And lawyer Huwaida Arraf, 46, is a Palestinian-American activist whose progressive politics are often compared to those of Detroit Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

But elevating the candidate whose politics align most closely with those of the district's committed Democrats may diminish the party's general election chances in this closely divided district. That's why we believe his unparalleled name recognition and long public service record make CARL MARLINGA the superior choice for Democrats who hope to see their party win this seat in November.

Marlinga, who served as Macomb's top prosecutor for nearly two decades, cut short his final term as a Macomb County Circuit Court judge to make a final bid for federal office. He's straightforward about his motivation: A no-longer-farfetched concern that the House of Representatives might be called on to decide the next presidential election.

The Constitution prescribes that solution if no candidate wins a majority of votes cast by the Electoral College. In the event the House were asked to resolve an election, each state would cast one vote for whichever candidate commanded a majority of its congressional delegation's votes. It has been almost 200 years since a presidential election was last thrown to the House, and two years ago it was unthinkable that any congressional delegation would cast its votes for someone other than the candidate preferred by a majority of its state's voters.

But Marlinga says the events of Jan. 6, 2021 made such a prospect far less remote. And he says he's running because he has the best chance of securing the new, Macomb-centric district, and assuring that Democrats hold a 7-6 advantage in Michigan's congressional delegation come 2023.

Whether or not you share Marlinga's apprehension about the next presidential election, there are a lot of reasons to think Michigan's priorities would get less attention in a House of Representative controlled by Republicans — and especially by Republicans ensorcelled by an embittered ex-president.

At least two of Marlinga's younger primary rivals would serve the new districts constituents competently. Yanez, a former firefighter who earned our endorsement in previous legislative campaigns, was a capable and hardworking state lawmaker who enjoyed the respect of colleagues in both parties. Rogensues is a promising newcomer who brings energy and pragmatism to her city council duties.

But neither Yanez or Rogensues seems prepared to mobilize the expensive and broad-based campaign that will be required to win this highly competitive seat in November. The veteran Marlinga, whose mental acuity and sense of urgency belies his age, is the Democrat best equipped to wage that battle, and we hope Macomb voters have the wisdom to assign him the task.