ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Coshocton Tribune

Local News Briefs: Community Fun Day is July 30

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JVtS_0giarAUY00

Hospital to hold community fun day

COSHOCTON — An annual Community Fun Day will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 30 at Coshocton Regional Medical Center, 1460 Orange St.

The first 100 kids will get a free T-shirt. There will be inflatables and bounce houses, touch-a-truck, free blood pressure and glucose screenings, food, giveaways and school or sports physicals for $10 at Urgent Care.

Ridgewood BOE meets

WEST LAFAYETTE — Ridgewood Local Schools Board of Education recently met in regular session to conduct routine business of the district.

Approved were contracts for services with ECOESC, MVESC and OMERESA. Chris McVay resigned. Cassie Mladek will be a fourth grade teacher next school year. Jeff Courtright was hired as a classified substitute.

Approved supplemental contracts were Abbie Kellish for freshman volleyball, Aimee Brown for eighth grade volleyball and Cassie Mladek for seventh grade volleyball. A memorandum of understanding was signed with the West Lafayette Police Department for a resource officer for the coming school year.

Stipend of $500 for bus drivers meeting certain qualifications were approved for Jo Mizer, Shelly Ogle and Ernie Yoder. Todd Stoffer was given a new two-year contract for principal at Ridgewood High School.

The next meeting will be at 7 a.m. Aug. 15 at the administrative center, 301 S. Oak St.

Theater workshop planned

COSHOCTON — A set construction workshop by the Coshocton Footlight Players will be at 9 a.m. July 30 at the Triple Locks Theater, 685 N. Whitewoman St.

Learn the basics of theatrical set design in a beginner's course aimed at those interested in learning practical construction skills in carpentry and metalwork and how to apply them in a theatrical environment. The course explores the use of equipment and techniques involved in translating the stage designer's requirements from sketch or technical drawing to full-scale scenic elements. More information is on the event's Facebook page.

Coshocton Foundation names scholarship winners

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton Foundation has named winners of non-traditional student scholarships.

Alexis Fry received the $1,000 Ruby S. Hawthorne Memorial Scholarship. She's seeking a master's degree in social work from Ohio State University.

Shayla Adams got the $1,000 Beulah Brownfield Memorial Scholarship. She plans to enter the medical billing and coding program at the University of Cincinnati's Clermont College.

Kelly Fender earned the $1,000 Ruth Schooler Memorial Scholarship. She's pursuing an associate degree in accounting at Liberty University.

Alyssa Haines got the two-year renewable $1,000 Kenneth Berry Memorial Scholarship. She's attending Ohio University Zanesville for an associate degree in nursing.

Grant applications open at Coshocton Foundation

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton Foundation's Distribution Committee will be accepting unrestricted grant applications through Aug. 26.

Schools, churches, government agencies and non-profit organizations with a 501c3 status can apply for consideration of funding for a variety of projects.

For more information, go to coshoctonfoundation.org or call 740-622-0010. Seven copies of the grant request is required.

Crown put on COTC board

COLUMBUS — Rhoda Sue Crown of Coshocton has been appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to the board of trustees of Central Ohio Technical College for a term running from July 15, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
journal-leader.com

Summer Road Trips through Southeast Ohio

The National Road was America’s first highway to adventure and it still is!. The National Road offers adventure seekers today a great road trip just as it did two centuries ago. More than 25 key attractions, points of interests and interpretive signs, specific to the history of the road, are located throughout the county. From the famous “S” bridges to stagecoach stops and tollgates, the route is lined with picture perfect sites.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

69th Annual Perry County Fair Set to Start

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio- Tomorrow is the first day of the 69th Annual Perry County Fair. Jada May, a member of the Perry County Junior Fair Board says that it is great to see all the hard work come together. “It’s really just amazing because being in Perry County– Perry County’s...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty University#Ohio State University#University Of Cincinnati#Ohio University#Local News#Urgent Care#Ecoesc#Omeresa#Stipend#Ridgewood High School#S Oak St Theater#Coshocton
Your Radio Place

Fabrienna Ann "Fabby" Henry

Fabrienna Ann “Fabby” Henry, age 45 of Zanesville, died 3:00 PM, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Zanesville, following a sudden illness. She was born Friday, April 29, 1977, in London, Ohio, the daughter of Robert L. Henry and Nancy L. (Soller) Henry. Fabby was a graduate of Ohio...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

ODOT Announces Interstate 70 Progress

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – 2022 has been a year of exploration for area motorists seeking alternative routes around all of the construction zones and road closures. Ohio Department of Transportation District 5 Public Relations Officer Morgan Overbey provided updates on the Interstate 70 construction as well as some good news about some of the closures reopening.
ZANESVILLE, OH
whbc.com

2 Fatalities in Stark Bring Count Up to 18

CANTON and TUSCARAWAS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a deadly weekend on Stark County highways. 62-year-old Douglas Fahrni of Apple Creek was killed on Route 30 in Tuscarawas Township Saturday night when he was struck head-on by a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the freeway.
STARK COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

First Round of OneOhio Settlement Distributed

Nick McWilliams reporting – Funds are being distributed around the state for the initial payments of the OneOhio settlement. The $808 million settlement was agreed to last year, which drug distributors will pay over an 18-year period due to their role in the opioid epidemic. The first round came...
700WLW

This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Ohio

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Ohio, this one is ranked as the weirdest.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Three County Chase Ended in Zanesville With Suspect in Custody

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – .An intense standoff between a Pennsylvania motorist and area law enforcement took place Sunday at the Interstate 70 exit to Underwood Street in Zanesville. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Russell Pasqualetti detailed the events that led up to the confrontation. “Basically it started in Belmont County...
ZANESVILLE, OH
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

1K+
Followers
798
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy