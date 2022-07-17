Local News Briefs: Community Fun Day is July 30

Hospital to hold community fun day

COSHOCTON — An annual Community Fun Day will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 30 at Coshocton Regional Medical Center, 1460 Orange St.

The first 100 kids will get a free T-shirt. There will be inflatables and bounce houses, touch-a-truck, free blood pressure and glucose screenings, food, giveaways and school or sports physicals for $10 at Urgent Care.

Ridgewood BOE meets

WEST LAFAYETTE — Ridgewood Local Schools Board of Education recently met in regular session to conduct routine business of the district.

Approved were contracts for services with ECOESC, MVESC and OMERESA. Chris McVay resigned. Cassie Mladek will be a fourth grade teacher next school year. Jeff Courtright was hired as a classified substitute.

Approved supplemental contracts were Abbie Kellish for freshman volleyball, Aimee Brown for eighth grade volleyball and Cassie Mladek for seventh grade volleyball. A memorandum of understanding was signed with the West Lafayette Police Department for a resource officer for the coming school year.

Stipend of $500 for bus drivers meeting certain qualifications were approved for Jo Mizer, Shelly Ogle and Ernie Yoder. Todd Stoffer was given a new two-year contract for principal at Ridgewood High School.

The next meeting will be at 7 a.m. Aug. 15 at the administrative center, 301 S. Oak St.

Theater workshop planned

COSHOCTON — A set construction workshop by the Coshocton Footlight Players will be at 9 a.m. July 30 at the Triple Locks Theater, 685 N. Whitewoman St.

Learn the basics of theatrical set design in a beginner's course aimed at those interested in learning practical construction skills in carpentry and metalwork and how to apply them in a theatrical environment. The course explores the use of equipment and techniques involved in translating the stage designer's requirements from sketch or technical drawing to full-scale scenic elements. More information is on the event's Facebook page.

Coshocton Foundation names scholarship winners

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton Foundation has named winners of non-traditional student scholarships.

Alexis Fry received the $1,000 Ruby S. Hawthorne Memorial Scholarship. She's seeking a master's degree in social work from Ohio State University.

Shayla Adams got the $1,000 Beulah Brownfield Memorial Scholarship. She plans to enter the medical billing and coding program at the University of Cincinnati's Clermont College.

Kelly Fender earned the $1,000 Ruth Schooler Memorial Scholarship. She's pursuing an associate degree in accounting at Liberty University.

Alyssa Haines got the two-year renewable $1,000 Kenneth Berry Memorial Scholarship. She's attending Ohio University Zanesville for an associate degree in nursing.

Grant applications open at Coshocton Foundation

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton Foundation's Distribution Committee will be accepting unrestricted grant applications through Aug. 26.

Schools, churches, government agencies and non-profit organizations with a 501c3 status can apply for consideration of funding for a variety of projects.

For more information, go to coshoctonfoundation.org or call 740-622-0010. Seven copies of the grant request is required.

Crown put on COTC board

COLUMBUS — Rhoda Sue Crown of Coshocton has been appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to the board of trustees of Central Ohio Technical College for a term running from July 15, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2024.