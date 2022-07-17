ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan finalists get prepared for Phase 2 of A Community Thrives grant competition

By Layla McMurtrie, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
Impact is at the forefront of A Community Thrives, the Gannett Foundation's annual grant making challenge. This year, 15 Michigan nonprofits were accepted to participate.

Each organization in the running will be fundraising for a specific end-goal project related to community building.

Detroit Magic Child Development is one local agency that has been a part of the crowdfunding competition for several years and is in the running again this summer. The organization hosts educational and recreational youth development programs to children in the area every season

"Our project this year is teaching leadership development skills in the metro Detroit area," said Detroit Magic Child CEO Steven Dye. "We teach social skills, life skills and how to give back and be of service to the community."

Dye said that supporting Detroit Magic Child in reaching their fundraising goal would help the organization continue to widen their services.

Another Detroit nonprofit, Class Act Detroit, is participating in A Community Thrives for the first time this year with their project titled "House of Hip-Hop."

"It's not just a genre, it's a culture and it was created by Black and brown folks, which is the primary demographic of our city," said Class Act co-founder and executive director Rashard Dobbins.

Class Act focuses on creativity through hip-hop and has goals to form safe community spaces and promote equity, specifically for Detroit youth, Dobbins said.

"Oftentimes, we say children are the future, especially within education circles, and that's not true, they're now, they're here now, they are the now," Dobbins said. "If you want to create a more equitable society, if you want to create positive outcomes for the kids, then put them in the driver's seat."

Dobbins talked about the need for racial healing and how creativity can contribute to children flourishing.

"If you care about the arts and you care about equity, it wouldn't make sense to not support us," Dobbins said.

Eligible contributors can make donations to their favorite participating organization during the fundraising period from July 18 to Aug. 12.

Gannett will be matching all donations processed by Mighty Cause, a registered nonprofit that operates a donor-advised fund to handle donor-advised contributions.

Making donations sooner rather than later will ensure your donation counts, as contributions can take time to process. There is no contribution limit, but eligible donations must be a minimum of $5.

Each nonprofit has an individual Mighty Cause page for contributors to donate and learn more about the specific agency's mission.

Detroit's new $203M housing plan will renovate vacant buildings, offer down payment help

Detroit officials announced a broad $203 million plan Thursday that aims to stabilize housing for city residents.  Detroit City Council members joined Mayor Mike Duggan and nonprofit leaders to introduce the plan, which includes a range of programs, from renovating Detroit Land Bank Authority properties to offering down payment assistance to 600 Detroiters. "We built a lot...
Firms knew of lead contamination in Flint and failed to act, lawyers argue in civil trial

A pair of engineering firms were too slow to respond to the contamination of Flint's water supply in 2015, lawyers for a group of children suing the companies in federal court argued Wednesday.  In a closing argument for the plaintiffs, attorney Corey Stern said that Veolia Water North America Operating Services and Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc....
