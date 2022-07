July 21 (UPI) -- A Louisiana judge on Thursday ruled against a state trigger law that would have banned nearly all abortions in the wake of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Baton Rouge-area Judge Don Johnson said Louisiana's trigger laws are too vague to be enforceable, siding with abortion rights groups that sued over the bans, The Advocate reported.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO