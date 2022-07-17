ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masloski sisters play in Nike tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE — Kelley and Kya Masloski have made the most of their summer on the basketball court.

They joined their Ridgewood teammates in attending the Eastern Ohio Basketball Camp from June 22-24. That camp featured around 40 varsity squads from Ohio and West Virginia.

During the camp, coaches nominated players to compete in the camp all-star game. All the coaches at the camp watched the all-star game then voted for players to make the Eastern Ohio Camp All-Star Team, as only 10 girls were selected for the team.

Kelley and Kya Masloski were selected for the team, as the Eastern Ohio Camp All-Star squad attended the Nike Basketball Tournament of Champions, held July 10-12 in Chicago.

The Eastern Ohio Camp All-Star team went 4-1 in the event. This was the 24th year of the Tournament of Champions, which is heralded as the greatest summer basketball event in the world. The tournament took place in the largest Convention Center in North America, Chicago’s amazing McCormick Place.

