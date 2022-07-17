ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet of the Week: Zeus is shy and looking for a family with lots of TLC

By South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
Zeus came from the hills of Kentucky to northern Indiana with his brother Zorro. Zeus is now available for adoption from Heartland Small Animal Rescue. He is a 7-month-old hound mix and on the shy side. His previous home life is unknown, and Zeus will need a family that will make him feel safe by showering him with tender loving care. Zeus is making progress and will be a wonderful companion for the right person. Are you that person? Fill out an online application today.

Pets are available for adoption through:

• Heartland Small Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 6033, South Bend, IN 46660. Phone: 574-400-5633. Website: www.heartlandsmallanimalrescue.org.

• Second Chance Small Dog Rescue, Elkhart. Phone: 574-522-4248. Websites: secondchancesmalldogs.org and www.petfinder.com.

• PetsConnect Inc., P.O. Box 8104, South Bend, IN 46660-8140. Phone 574-282-1225. Website: www.petsconnect.org.

• Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Group, Website: www.homewardboundawg.com. Email: homewardboundawg@aol.com.

• Elkhart Humane Society, 54687 County Road 19, Bristol. Phone: 574-475-4732. Website: elkharthumanesociety.org.

• South Bend Animal Resource Center, 521 Eclipse Place, South Bend. Phone: 574-235-9303. Website: sbacc.petfinder.org.

• Pet Refuge Inc., 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend. Phone: 574-231-1122. Website: www.petrefuge.com.

• Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka. Phone: 574-255-4726. Website: www.humanesocietystjc.org.

South Bend Tribune

