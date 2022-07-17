Pet of the Week: Zeus is shy and looking for a family with lots of TLC

Zeus came from the hills of Kentucky to northern Indiana with his brother Zorro. Zeus is now available for adoption from Heartland Small Animal Rescue. He is a 7-month-old hound mix and on the shy side. His previous home life is unknown, and Zeus will need a family that will make him feel safe by showering him with tender loving care. Zeus is making progress and will be a wonderful companion for the right person. Are you that person? Fill out an online application today.

Pets are available for adoption through:

• Heartland Small Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 6033, South Bend, IN 46660. Phone: 574-400-5633. Website: www.heartlandsmallanimalrescue.org.

• Second Chance Small Dog Rescue, Elkhart. Phone: 574-522-4248. Websites: secondchancesmalldogs.org and www.petfinder.com.

• PetsConnect Inc., P.O. Box 8104, South Bend, IN 46660-8140. Phone 574-282-1225. Website: www.petsconnect.org.

• Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Group, Website: www.homewardboundawg.com. Email: homewardboundawg@aol.com.

• Elkhart Humane Society, 54687 County Road 19, Bristol. Phone: 574-475-4732. Website: elkharthumanesociety.org.

• South Bend Animal Resource Center, 521 Eclipse Place, South Bend. Phone: 574-235-9303. Website: sbacc.petfinder.org.

• Pet Refuge Inc., 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend. Phone: 574-231-1122. Website: www.petrefuge.com.

• Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka. Phone: 574-255-4726. Website: www.humanesocietystjc.org.