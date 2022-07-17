ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend Tribune

Editorial: Mishawaka Police Department falls short of the mark on transparency

By Subscribe
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bgluN_0giaqc2z00

In theory, most express support for transparency, for respecting the public's right to know.

But, in reality, public officials and institutions often fall short of the mark, as in a recent case involving the Mishawaka Police Department. And that's not just our view: That's the official opinion from Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt.

Last week, in a strongly worded opinion, Britt wrote that the department should reconsider releasing the reason why Bryan Fox, former Mishawaka assistant police chief, retired from the department following five months on paid leave.

Mishawaka officials have declined to comment on the reasoning for Fox’s leave and retirement. Under Indiana law, government agencies must upon request provide a factual basis if a public employee is suspended, demoted or fired. But non-disciplinary personnel moves aren't subject to disclosure.

The ruling comes after The Tribune filed a formal complaint under Indiana’s Access to Public Records Act arguing that a retirement following five months of leave is, for all intents and purposes, a termination.

Fox was placed on paid leave on Nov. 8, 2021, "pending a review of personnel issues,” according to an email sent to members of the police department. He remained there until April 12, when Mishawaka Police Chief Ken Witkowski asked for the Board of Public Safety to accept his “voluntary resignation," according to meeting minutes.

Britt's opinion raises questions about the “out of the ordinary” length of the leave, noting, "a lengthy administrative leave is nothing short of a five-month paid vacation on the taxpayers’ dime."

It's worth noting that The Tribune − and taxpayers − found out that Fox had been placed on leave only after The Tribune’s filing a public records request and obtaining the email that announced the move to the police department.

City attorney Pat Hinkle said his office is still reviewing Britt’s decision. We hope their decision supports respect for state law, the taxpaying public and its right to know.

Comments / 1

Related
abc57.com

Man accused of resisting law enforcement, hitting officer

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly resisted law enforcement while being arrested during a protection order violation report, according to the probable cause affidavit. Robert Fannon-England was arrested on the charges of unlawful possession of syringe, invasion of privacy, and three counts of resisting...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Berrien County Road Commission employee killed by car while working

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien County Road Commission employee has been killed in a car-pedestrian crash on Wednesday. According to the Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police, responders were called to Red Bud Trail near Glendora Road around 3 p.m. Officers say that the employee had been working on cutting up a fallen tree which was in the roadway. A 34-year-old Buchanan man was driving south on Red Bud Trail when he collided with both the tree and the Berrien County Road Commission employee.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
WNDU

Prairie Street bridge closed in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, crews began working on the Prairie Street bridge in Elkhart. This will impact Waterfall Drive and York Woods Drive. Work is expected to be underway for the next two days.
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement#Indiana Public Access#Tribune
abc57.com

Woman accused of driving while intoxicated

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested after she was found allegedly driving a vehicle while intoxicated, according to the probable cause affidavit. Carly Lemaire was arrested on the charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. On Tuesday,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

2 railroad crossings closed in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Two railroad crossings are closed in Goshen. The College Avenue railroad crossing—just east of Century Drive—is closed. This closure is expected to last for one week. Meanwhile, the County Road 31 railroad crossing north of Kercher Road is also closed but is expected to...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

College Avenue railroad crossing closed starting Wednesday

GOSHEN, Ind. - The railroad crossing at College Avenue in Goshen will be closed starting on Wednesday, the Goshen Police Department announced. The crossing is located just east of Century Drive. The closure is expected to last a week. The railroad crossing at C.R. 31 will also be closed. This...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

South Bend’s Empowerment Zone appoints new chief executive officer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Empowerment Zone has a new leader. Dr. Davion Lewis has been named as Chief Executive Officer for the South Bend Empowerment Zone after his appointment was approved on Wednesday afternoon. The move comes after the zone’s first leader, Dr. Cheryl Camacho, stepped...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

The South Bend Community School Corporation is in need of employees

The South Bend Community School Corporation is in need of employees. Teachers are at the top of the list for positions that need to be filled. They say the lack of teachers has affected the quality of education. The school district says that they’re offering high salaries and bonuses for...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michigan City Police investigating weekend homicide

Residents concerned over broken elevator at South Bend senior living facility. Residents of Heritage Place at LaSalle Square Apartments in South Bend are angry and scared after they say their only elevator hasn't worked in five weeks. Updated: 1 hour ago. It’s located on the first floor of the Mishawaka...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka man sentenced to over five years for firearms offense

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A Mishawaka man was sentenced to over five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Terrell Howard, 32, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison followed by two years of supervised...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Woman dies in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City police launched a homicide investigation after a woman died Sunday in an apparent shooting. Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue for a call of shots fired. They were further notified that a subject was believed to have been struck by gunfire.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police looking to identify man in reference to theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please contact police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at police@goshencity.com, or through Facebook Messenger about case number 22GOS02014.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Lincoln Way West closed between Spring Street and Main Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of Lincoln Way West will be closed on Wednesday. The road closure will begin around 8 a.m. It’s for the sewer and infrastructure improvements as well as water main installation. The intersection of Lincoln Way and Main St. will be open for...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Ribbon cutting held for new dog trail in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An eight-year dream becomes a reality. The Humane Society of Elkhart County hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday for a new dog trail located on the shelter’s property. Volunteers will be able to take dogs for walks in a calm, outdoor environment as part of the...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Suspect arrested for shooting death of Benton Harbor woman

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One man is in custody in connection to a homicide in Benton Township. A 33-year-old Benton Harbor woman was found shot to death by a Jeep on the side of the road near Norton Avenue and East Napier Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
22 WSBT

Keystone RV workers given notice of plant closure in Goshen

Some 150 workers at a Keystone RV plant in Goshen learned this morning they will be out of work in September. Employees were given a letter Monday morning. Despite information coming from employees, Keystone has not yet offered a response. Keystone has not released any information yet, although the company...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of breaking into woman's home despite protection order

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into the home of a woman who had a protection order against him, according to the probable cause affidavit. Ramone Thompson, Jr., 25, was arrested on the charges of residential entry and invasion of privacy. On Thursday, officers...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Man convicted in 2015 murder attempted to appeal

A man convicted for a 2015 murder attempted to appeal his ruling, with no luck. The murder case was unsolved, until 32-year-old Charles Bussard called authorities in 2020, saying he had information. He was taken to trial. The Elkhart County Circuit Court sentenced Charles Bussard to 63 years in prison,...
ELKHART, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy