Garden Guy: Work savers

People are often surprised to learn that I don’t really care for most activities of gardening. I get no particular joy at digging and planting, mowing, edging, and weed eating, pruning, deadheading, or many of the other tasks associated with having and maintaining gardens. I do get satisfaction from propagating plants and the creative aspects associated with the gardening process. But the reason I do all of it, like it or not, is for the pleasure of the result.

Because of my many gardens and the lack of desire to do much of the work, over the years I have sought ways to minimize gardening time and effort required to produce the desired result. Following are several important actions that have far reaching impact on minimizing the total work necessary for any size of garden.

First is to have gardens well mulched. As planting is completed, I mulch heavily (2-4 inches depending on the plants and situation) with free mulch from the city chipping sites. This keeps roots cooler enabling them to grow better, retains moisture resulting in less watering, inhibits weed seed germination allowing less weeding, and feeds the soil as the mulch decomposes resulting in less fertilizing. I add more as necessary to maintain it.

Second, when I infrequently fertilize the lawn or garden beds, I use a good organic fertilizer. These products work more slowly and over a longer period allowing fewer applications. This feeding of the soil also encourages the activity of critters in the soil food web which, in turn, allow nutrients in the soil to be more easily taken up by plants. Thus, I rarely need to apply products to correct soil deficiencies.

Third, I do not catch my grass clippings, instead allowing them to decompose and return nutrients to the lawn. This plus mowing high and watering deeply and infrequently makes a healthier lawn with less work and watering.

Last is the continual spreading of compost over the gardens to replenish organic matter that has been used up. Homemade compost along with some that is purchased improves the quality of the soil which allows it to retain water and nutrients better.

As you can see, all these steps result in positive impacts on the soil. Good soil is the key to good, healthy, and productive lawns and gardens with minimal work.

I am often in the garden getting a closer look at things. When I see a weed, I pull it. They are generally easy to pull because the soil is moister and more friable under the mulch. An occasional cutting of faster growth on boxwood and yew hedges reduces the need for a major haircut periodically after the first one of the year. Similarly, a snip here and there on perennials or shrubs that have a wayward stem or branch or are getting out of bounds is easily done quickly.

The result of all these steps is less work, more pleasure, and prettier gardens from spring until frost.