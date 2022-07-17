ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Columbia State Foundation Holds Award Ceremony Luncheon

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47I1Ml_0giapBRh00
The Maury County Commission receives the 2022 Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy on behalf of the Tennessee Board of Regents.

(COLUMBIA, Tenn. – July 12, 2022) – – – The Columbia State Foundation recently hosted a luncheon in the Pryor Art Gallery where alumni and organizations received awards for their service to the college and community.

“Today we were able to recognize Foundation board members for their service as well as others that have impacted the college in their own unique way – the common thread being all of them have moved the college forward,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president for advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation.

To begin, the luncheon honored three Foundation trustee members that were rolling off the board: Dana Salters, Steve Hill and Robby Moore. They were awarded a photo nameplate with the number ‘5776’ to acknowledge the number of Columbia State students that graduated during the time these members served.

Following this, the Maury County Commission received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. The Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy was established in March of 2001 as a way of recognizing outstanding fundraising programs that donate their resources and efforts to Tennessee Board of Regents colleges. Honorees are selected through a Donor Recognition Committee comprised of representatives from Tennessee community and technical colleges, donors, Trustees, Regents and employees.

“It was my pleasure to nominate the Maury County Commission for the 2022 Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy,” said Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president. “Maury County Government, Commissioners, you are critically important to the success of our students – those of yesterday, students enrolled today and those that will come in the future.”

Don Morrow, Maury County commission chairman, accepted the award on behalf of the Commission.

“It’s been such an honor today to be here on behalf of the Maury County Commission,” said Morrow. “Today, we’re humble as a Commission to be here because we know the investment we make; we wish we could do more.”

Sarabeth Turman and Michael E. Cox each received the President’s Award of Honor for Distinguished Alumni.

“One of our alums is still relatively new in her journey and one has been building his life and career a bit longer,” Smith said. “Both of them, through their own decisions and chosen paths, have demonstrated what can be accomplished with a Columbia State degree. The President’s Award of Honor for Distinguished Alumni is presented to them today as a celebration of the honor they bring to the College through their professional or community endeavors.”

Turman graduated from Columbia State in Spring 2011 with a general transfer associate degree. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in teaching from Freed-Hardeman University and her master’s degree in counseling from the University of West Alabama. She currently is a counselor at Collinwood Middle School.

“To the Columbia State Foundation, as an alumni, for being honored for this award, I’m grateful and humbled by your recognition,” Turman said. “Education is a lifelong journey and I’m grateful for the foundation that Columbia State provided for me. It not only made the foundation of my education, but it also taught me that hard work, dedication and a good support system will help you overcome any obstacles that come your way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBioV_0giapBRh00
Pictured, (left to right): Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president, and Sarabeth Turman, recipient of the President’s Award of Honor for Distinguished Alumni.

Cox graduated from Columbia State in 1989 with an Associate of Science degree. He went on to attend Middle Tennessee State University to earn a bachelor of business administration degree and a master of criminal justice degree. In 2009, he obtained Certified Fraud Examiner certification and has been a member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners since that time. He is currently serving as the Assistant Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

“About 35 years ago this fall is when I started here,” Cox said. “Instead of being recognized today, I want to say thank you to Columbia State. Without that opportunity when I graduated from high school in ’87, I would not be here probably… I appreciate the opportunity that was given to me 35 years ago because I think it has led me to the journey I have today.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WI1tm_0giapBRh00
Photo Caption (003): ): Pictured, (left to right): Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president, and Michael E. Cox, recipient of the President’s Award of Honor for Distinguished Alumni.

The Columbia State Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports and partners with the college to positively impact student success and the communities in which it serves. For more information, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

Inaugural MTSU College of Basic and Applied Sciences Summer STEM Camp Keeps Teens ‘Energized’

Thirty-plus budding scientists caught darters in area streams, made solar panels using circuit boards, performed chemistry-related food activities and more, while attending the inaugural MTSU College of Basic and Applied Sciences Summer STEM Camp. Four of their five-days on campus wrapped up with team building and other fun things at...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Boston-Based Tech Company to Establish New Configuration Facility in Middle Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Toast officials announced that Toast, Inc., the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, will establish its new configuration facility in Tennessee, selecting Antioch as the first location. Founded and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast plans to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Dalamar Homes Partners with Crane Fitness Equipment To Expand Custom Home Design Offerings

Dalamar Homes, a female-owned custom home builder based in Middle Tennessee, partnered with Clarksville-based Crane Fitness Equipment to expand its offerings for customers looking to build a custom home. Through this partnership, Dalamar Homes’ customers can incorporate uniquely designed fitness spaces into their custom home layouts. Founded by Dayla...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

MTSU Management Professor Nelson Named Top Educator by Nashville Education Alliance

A Nashville education alliance has named longtime MTSU management professor Millicent Nelson as its top higher education professional for 2022. The Greater Nashville Alliance of Black School Educators will formally recognize Nelson, an 18-year veteran of the Jennings A. Jones College of Business and currently an associate professor, during a virtual ceremony in late August as the recipient of the 2022 GNABSE Outstanding Higher Educator of the Year Award.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Columbia, TN
Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
County
Maury County, TN
Maury County, TN
Education
Wilson County Source

Kroger Fulfillment Network, LLC to Establish Operations in Nashville, Creating 180 New Jobs

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Kroger Fulfillment Network, LLC officials announced that Kroger Co., America’s largest grocery retailer, will offer more Americans product delivery through the addition of a “spoke” facility in Nashville, Tennessee. The approximately 40,000-square-foot facility...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Harold Brock Ford

Mr. Harold Brock Ford passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, he was 80 years old. Mr. Ford was born in Sheffield AL to Rebecca D. Adams and Maurice H. Ford. He served in the United States Air Force. In civilian life, he worked in healthcare food and environmental services.
LEBANON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Charity#Tennessee Board#Regents
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Paul Thomas ‘Tom’ Brownlee

Paul Thomas “Tom” Brownlee passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, he was 70 years old. Mr. Brownlee was born and raised in Nashville TN to Roberta Newton and Charles Eugene Brownlee. He graduated Antioch High School. He joined and served in the United States Air Force for...
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Engage Tennessee’s Rich History at These 5 State Parks

A quick getaway can be just what’s needed to get back into the rhythms of everyday life. Even two days spent in nature can reset our minds and bodies. Engage with Tennessee’s rich history while enjoying the outdoors. From east to west, you’ll find state parks that allow you to step into the past and experience the history that shaped Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Middle Tennessee Counties Fastest Growing in State

Middle Tennessee has continued to grow even through the pandemic. According to 2020 Census Bureau data, about 35 people a day are moving into the Nashville MSA. While that is down from 2015 when the number was twice that, educational opportunities, the quality of life and jobs continue to draw people from all over the country. The top four fastest growing counties in the state can be found in Middle Tennessee according to stacker.com.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Jimmie Sue Burchett Estes

Jimmie Sue Burchett Estes went into the arms of her Lord on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Jimmie Sue was born in Lebanon TN to Lillie Mae Williams and Jim Burchett. She attended Lebanon High School. She played basketball, loved to bowl, and loved to dance. She was the first to be crowned Miss Wilson County. She loved her family well, and enjoyed family gatherings with all the laughs and storytelling. She loved unconditionally, always thinking of others before herself. She enjoyed shopping, shopping, and shopping. Jimmie Sue also enjoyed having a beautiful yard, mowing the lawn herself and taking care of her flowers. Her excursions with her best friend Betty Denny were some of her favorite times.
LEBANON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Claude Drennon ‘Bulldog’ Thompson

Claude Drennon ‘Bulldog’ Thompson age 88, of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Claude was born in Lebanon TN to Mable Drennon and Deedy Thompson. He graduated high school, married Mary Hube, and enlisted in the United States Air Force. After his service, he worked as a Civil Engineer for Gresham and Smith. He enjoyed live music and dancing. “Bulldog” Thompson was the coach for Little League youth baseball for more than fifteen years.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Nancy E. Cook

Nancy E. Cook passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, she was 88 years old. Nancy was born in Graves County, Kentucky on May 23, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Sammie Briney and Jack Briney of Mayfield, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband Max...
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Carolyn Sue ‘Momma Sue’ Harris

Carolyn Sue ‘Momma Sue’ Harris of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, she was 80 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Carrie Haden; and spouse, Charles J. Garibaldi. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Cecil...
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville Symphony’s Spirits of Summer Returns July 30

Nashville, Tenn. (July 12, 2022) – Nashville Symphony is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of Spirits of Summer. A sellout fundraiser blending cocktail competition with live orchestra, this curated concert experience pairs musical works with creatively crafted cocktails designed by notable Nashville mixologists. Presented by Crescendo Club, Nashville Symphony’s premier young professional organization, the fourth annual Spirits of […] The post Nashville Symphony’s Spirits of Summer Returns July 30 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Bissell Pet Foundation is Hosting ‘Empty the Shelters’ Event

Animal shelters across the country are in crisis, and adoptable pets are at risk due to unprecedented overcrowding. Factors such as increased length of stay for pets, slowed adoptions, staffing issues, the current housing and rental crisis, and more have created a dire situation for our nation’s pets. BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event to prompt a national call for adoption. By sponsoring reduced adoption fees or $50 of less from July 11 – 31, 2022, BISSELL Pet Foundation aims to take thousands of deserving shelter pets from kennels to couches.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Dorothy ‘Dot’ Jean Raffield

Dorothy “Dot” Jean Raffield passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, she was 86 years old. Dot Raffield was born in Forest Hill MD to Edith Ward and Russell A. Zealor. She married Don Raffield and together they raised two children. She loved the Lord, and her church, Love’s Way Church. She loved people, cooking, baking, and homemaking.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy