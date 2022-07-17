ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Four Seasons Nashville Announces Chef Nello as Executive Restaurant Chef

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago
photo from Four Seasons

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville, the highly anticipated luxury hotel opening in the heart of Music City, announces the appointment of Aniello “Nello” Turco as Executive Restaurant Chef.

Already well-respected in his field, following notable contributions to world-renowned, Michelin-starred outposts such as Noma in Copenhagen and Mio in Beijing, Chef Nello has selected Nashville as the next stage in an already stellar international career. He will oversee Four Seasons’ flagship Nashville eatery, Mimo Restaurant and Bar, an elevated Southern Italian dining concept fused with local Southern influences. Mimo will provide an inspiring social space for downtown Nashville’s SoBro neighbourhood, allowing hotel guests and locals alike to embrace a vibrant atmosphere, fuelled by a buzzy, welcoming bar that flows into an inviting restaurant space.

The restaurant will be conveniently located on the first floor of Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville at 100 Demonbreun Street, in the heart of downtown Nashville’s SoBro district, and directly across from Nashville’s West Riverfront Park and the Ascend Amphitheater.

“After an international search to deliver new and exciting culinary ideas to Nashville, we’re excited to welcome Chef Nello, who brings Michelin-starred experience, incredible talent and energy,” says Richard Poskanzer, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville. “He is passionate about great food and flavours, he cooks from the heart with energy and creativity, and he understands what the Four Seasons brand represents, having earned a Michelin star at Mio Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing. Under his leadership, Mimo will be a recurring destination for those seeking flavour, hospitality, and communal experience built around fantastic dishes.”

“My experience in some of the best restaurants in the world has prepared me to do something original and inspiring in Nashville, true to the creative ethos of the city” says Nello. “We will embrace our location at the center of the city and create a restaurant that sparks shared experiences, creates memories, and fosters community.

“It’s exhilarating to expand on my career rooted in my own Italian heritage and adapt it to the American South. I always say the real Italy can be often best found outside of Italy because it is an experience based around people and soul – my goal is for the real Italy to be found at Mimo.”

Nello is known for his high energy and approachability and intends to utilize Mimo’s open kitchen and floor plan to engage and make meaningful connections with guests. His menus are built around high-quality ingredients and the use of cutting-edge techniques to recreate the depth of flavor of his southern Italian home dishes. His Mimo menu is taking shape with experiments such as chicken fermented within sourdough bread and exciting spins on southern Italian classics.

“To cook well, you have to eat well,” smiles Nello, who lists discovering new restaurants and new music as two passions that he looks forward to exploring in Nashville, as he gets to know the city intimately.

Born in Naples, Italy, Nello always wanted to be a chef and started cooking at just 13 years old at his parents’ restaurant. When he was 24, he began working in Michelin-starred restaurants, including those by Chef Alain Ducasse. In London, he went on to work with Chef Marco Calenzo (former Chef de Cuisine at Mio), who offered him a sous chef position at the famed one Michelin-starred Apsleys.

Nello spent two years at two Michelin-starred Noma in Copenhagen, where intense study of fermentation and the natural transformation of food provided skills he will infuse into his innovative approach at Mimo. He most recently spent five years at Mio Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing. After being promoted to Chef de Cuisine, Nello earned multiple Chef of the Year awards in Beijing and the restaurant was awarded a Michelin star in 2020 under his leadership.

More details on Mimo Restaurant and Bar will be released in the coming months.

Four Seasons Hotel Nashville is anticipated to open in September 2022. Visit our property website or call +1 615 610 6995 to discover more and book.

