ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Four Seasons Nashville Announces Chef Nello as Executive Restaurant Chef

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YW8d_0giap5Ea00
photo from Four Seasons

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville, the highly anticipated luxury hotel opening in the heart of Music City, announces the appointment of Aniello “Nello” Turco as Executive Restaurant Chef.

Already well-respected in his field, following notable contributions to world-renowned, Michelin-starred outposts such as Noma in Copenhagen and Mio in Beijing, Chef Nello has selected Nashville as the next stage in an already stellar international career. He will oversee Four Seasons’ flagship Nashville eatery, Mimo Restaurant and Bar, an elevated Southern Italian dining concept fused with local Southern influences. Mimo will provide an inspiring social space for downtown Nashville’s SoBro neighbourhood, allowing hotel guests and locals alike to embrace a vibrant atmosphere, fuelled by a buzzy, welcoming bar that flows into an inviting restaurant space.

The restaurant will be conveniently located on the first floor of Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville at 100 Demonbreun Street, in the heart of downtown Nashville’s SoBro district, and directly across from Nashville’s West Riverfront Park and the Ascend Amphitheater.

“After an international search to deliver new and exciting culinary ideas to Nashville, we’re excited to welcome Chef Nello, who brings Michelin-starred experience, incredible talent and energy,” says Richard Poskanzer, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville. “He is passionate about great food and flavours, he cooks from the heart with energy and creativity, and he understands what the Four Seasons brand represents, having earned a Michelin star at Mio Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing. Under his leadership, Mimo will be a recurring destination for those seeking flavour, hospitality, and communal experience built around fantastic dishes.”

“My experience in some of the best restaurants in the world has prepared me to do something original and inspiring in Nashville, true to the creative ethos of the city” says Nello. “We will embrace our location at the center of the city and create a restaurant that sparks shared experiences, creates memories, and fosters community.

“It’s exhilarating to expand on my career rooted in my own Italian heritage and adapt it to the American South. I always say the real Italy can be often best found outside of Italy because it is an experience based around people and soul – my goal is for the real Italy to be found at Mimo.”

Nello is known for his high energy and approachability and intends to utilize Mimo’s open kitchen and floor plan to engage and make meaningful connections with guests. His menus are built around high-quality ingredients and the use of cutting-edge techniques to recreate the depth of flavor of his southern Italian home dishes. His Mimo menu is taking shape with experiments such as chicken fermented within sourdough bread and exciting spins on southern Italian classics.

“To cook well, you have to eat well,” smiles Nello, who lists discovering new restaurants and new music as two passions that he looks forward to exploring in Nashville, as he gets to know the city intimately.

Born in Naples, Italy, Nello always wanted to be a chef and started cooking at just 13 years old at his parents’ restaurant. When he was 24, he began working in Michelin-starred restaurants, including those by Chef Alain Ducasse. In London, he went on to work with Chef Marco Calenzo (former Chef de Cuisine at Mio), who offered him a sous chef position at the famed one Michelin-starred Apsleys.

Nello spent two years at two Michelin-starred Noma in Copenhagen, where intense study of fermentation and the natural transformation of food provided skills he will infuse into his innovative approach at Mimo. He most recently spent five years at Mio Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing. After being promoted to Chef de Cuisine, Nello earned multiple Chef of the Year awards in Beijing and the restaurant was awarded a Michelin star in 2020 under his leadership.

More details on Mimo Restaurant and Bar will be released in the coming months.

Four Seasons Hotel Nashville is anticipated to open in September 2022. Visit our property website or call +1 615 610 6995 to discover more and book.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

New Underground Tequila Bar is Headed to Nashville

A translation of the word margarita is “daisy” in English. Although the origins of the infamous margarita are vast and many, there’s one thing that’s for sure, we can’t get enough of her allure. Wherever she shows up, a good time follows and this time, she’s coming to life underneath the bustle of Nashville’s iconic […] The post New Underground Tequila Bar is Headed to Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Boston-Based Tech Company to Establish New Configuration Facility in Middle Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Toast officials announced that Toast, Inc., the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, will establish its new configuration facility in Tennessee, selecting Antioch as the first location. Founded and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast plans to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Dalamar Homes Partners with Crane Fitness Equipment To Expand Custom Home Design Offerings

Dalamar Homes, a female-owned custom home builder based in Middle Tennessee, partnered with Clarksville-based Crane Fitness Equipment to expand its offerings for customers looking to build a custom home. Through this partnership, Dalamar Homes’ customers can incorporate uniquely designed fitness spaces into their custom home layouts. Founded by Dayla...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Cheatham County Source

Cheekwood to Feature Exhibit by the Creator of The Addams Family

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens is excited to bring the dark, bizarre and enduring humor of Charles Addams to Nashville and beyond this fall with Inside the World of Charles Addams, on view in the Cheekwood Mansion Oct. 8, 2022 – Jan. 8, 2023. Addams was a dominant force in 20th century visual humor whose legacy lives on through the several thousand cartoons he created over the course of his 60-year career. He is best known as the creator of The Addams Family®, and the television series, movies and animated features that spun off from his recurring characters depicting a strange, satirical version of the American family. Inside the World of Charles Addams is the first solo exhibition of his work in the Southeast.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alain Ducasse
Cheatham County Source

‘CMA Fest’ to Air Three Hours of Unforgettable Performances This August

“CMA Fest,” the Music Event of Summer, celebrates its grand return, bringing the top music acts together on one stage for three full hours of can’t miss collaborations and unforgettable performances Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8/7c on ABC and available next day on Hulu. The primetime special is led by first-time hosts Dierks Bentley and Elle King. Catch a sneak peek of “CMA Fest” HERE.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Kroger Fulfillment Network, LLC to Establish Operations in Nashville, Creating 180 New Jobs

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Kroger Fulfillment Network, LLC officials announced that Kroger Co., America’s largest grocery retailer, will offer more Americans product delivery through the addition of a “spoke” facility in Nashville, Tennessee. The approximately 40,000-square-foot facility...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Emmy Squared Opens East Nashville Location

Emmy Squared Pizza, the award-winning neighborhood pizza and burger restaurant has officially opened its doors to its newest location in East Nashville. The latest outpost of the beloved restaurant and its fourth location in Nashville features Emmy Squared’s classics including the famous burgers including Le Matt Burger, voted the Best Burger in Nashville, Detroit-style pizzas, delicious salads, delectable shareable appetizers, as well as cocktails, wine, and beer. Located at 1000 Main Street on the corner of Main and South 10th Streets in East Nashville neighborhood with a buzzing food and nightlife scene, Emmy Squared encompasses 2,500 square feet of dining space with 65 seats. The East Nashville outpost of Emmy Squared features exclusive menu items and offerings celebrating the lively neighborhood including:
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sous Chef#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Executive Chef#The Four Seasons#Four Seasons Hotel#Food Drink#Michelin#Noma#Southern Italian
Cheatham County Source

A New Hotel is Open on West End Avenue in Nashville

Hilton announces the opening of the highly anticipated Conrad Nashville, marking the Conrad Hotels & Resorts’ brand debut in Music City on June 29. Located in the heart of Midtown, just steps from Music Row, the incredible 234-key hotel includes 24 elegant suites, five wellness rooms, an expansive fitness center, three curated dining experiences conceptualized by Blau & Associates, a chic poolside retreat and 17,000 square feet of stylish meeting and event space, creating a haven for well-traveled guests seeking world class accommodations and access to Nashville’s top destination attractions.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Southern Festival of Books Announces Lineup of Award-winning Authors, Poets, and Literary Legends

Annual festival brings literary and cultural leaders to Nashville for panels, readings and discussions. Humanities Tennessee today announced the initial lineup of award-winning, bestselling authors who will headline the 34th Annual Southern Festival of Books, taking place in person at War Memorial Plaza and the Nashville Public Library’s main branch Oct. 14-16, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Symphony’s Spirits of Summer Returns July 30

Nashville, Tenn. (July 12, 2022) – Nashville Symphony is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of Spirits of Summer. A sellout fundraiser blending cocktail competition with live orchestra, this curated concert experience pairs musical works with creatively crafted cocktails designed by notable Nashville mixologists. Presented by Crescendo Club, Nashville Symphony’s premier young professional organization, the fourth annual Spirits of Summer will take place on Saturday, July 30 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Tickets are available for purchase at NashvilleSymphony.org/SpiritsOfSummer.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Inaugural MTSU College of Basic and Applied Sciences Summer STEM Camp Keeps Teens ‘Energized’

Thirty-plus budding scientists caught darters in area streams, made solar panels using circuit boards, performed chemistry-related food activities and more, while attending the inaugural MTSU College of Basic and Applied Sciences Summer STEM Camp. Four of their five-days on campus wrapped up with team building and other fun things at...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

5 Upcoming Shows at The Ryman

Riverboat Captain Thomas Green Ryman constructed the building in Nashville after attending a tent revival on the spot. After seven years with a cost of $100,000 in 1892, the Union Gospel Tabernacle (The Ryman) opened. After Thomas Green Ryman died in 1904 the building was renamed to be called The Ryman, other referred to as the Mother Church where you grab a spot on the pew to hear some of the best musicians.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy