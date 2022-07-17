Knoxville City Council to Consider Approval of Rezoning Request for VA Property

By selecting the project engineer, the proposed Indoor Rec Facility in Pella is moving forward into more detailed planning stages. Assistant City Administrator Corey Goodenow says Shive Hattery will lead a months-long effort to design a state-of-the-art building covering a wide range of recreation needs in the community. Goodenow says the next immediate step is funding for the project, and while $12 million has been secured from private donors, the voters of Pella will have to decide to fund the vast majority of the costs through extension of the already-existing Local Option Sales and Service tax. That revenue, over 20 years, would fund the indoor rec center, as well as other quality-of-life and infrastructure projects, including potential renovation or new construction for the Pella Community Center and the repaving of several roads. Hear more about the latest with the Pella City Council on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.

PELLA, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO