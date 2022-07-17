ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Pella City Council to Consider Engineering Contract for Indoor Rec Facility

By Andrew Schneider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a public referendum for extending the current sales tax levy on the horizon in September, the Pella City Council is preparing for construction of a new indoor recreation facility. A resolution on the agenda for this week’s Pella...

Pella City Council Completing Key Steps for Proposed Rec Facility

By selecting the project engineer, the proposed Indoor Rec Facility in Pella is moving forward into more detailed planning stages. Assistant City Administrator Corey Goodenow says Shive Hattery will lead a months-long effort to design a state-of-the-art building covering a wide range of recreation needs in the community. Goodenow says the next immediate step is funding for the project, and while $12 million has been secured from private donors, the voters of Pella will have to decide to fund the vast majority of the costs through extension of the already-existing Local Option Sales and Service tax. That revenue, over 20 years, would fund the indoor rec center, as well as other quality-of-life and infrastructure projects, including potential renovation or new construction for the Pella Community Center and the repaving of several roads. Hear more about the latest with the Pella City Council on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council Approves Engineer for Rec Center Project

The Pella City Council approved an architectural and engineering services agreement for the proposed indoor recreation facility at their meeting Tuesday evening. A resolution on the agenda awarded a contract to Shive-Hattery for 7.25% of construction costs. The firm was recommended to the council out of ten total proposals made to a 12-member Ad-Hoc committee formed to help plan the new center.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville City Council Approved Rezone and Preliminary Plat for VA Propertry

The Knoxville City Council approved the rezoning request and the preliminary plat for phase one of the redevelopment of the VA Property. Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the approvals. “Along with the rezoning, the preliminary plat was approved as well. Now we will work...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council to Review Proposal for Indoor Rec Center Engineer

The Pella City Council will consider an architectural and engineering services agreement for the proposed indoor recreation facility at their meeting this evening. A resolution on the agenda would approve a contract with Shive-Hattery, who was recommended out of ten proposals made to a 12-member Ad-Hoc committee formed to help plan the new center. The council will also review new dental plan premiums and a special event permit for Red Rock Threshers Oats Threshing Day. During policy and planning, discussion will be held about a request for additional holiday lights from the Spirit of Pella, the proposed Timberview Development, the policy for renaming city-owned lands and facilities, and annual personnel policy manual updates. The Pella City Council meeting begins at 6:00 this evening in the Pella Public Safety Complex, with audio available online: https://join.me/CityofPella.
PELLA, IA
Pella, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Pella, IA
Council Approves Rezoning Request From Public Housing Agency

The Knoxville City Council approved a rezoning request for the property at 714 W. Rock Island Street. Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the request. “We passed the first reading of the request from the Public Housing Agency at our last meeting. So we were looking...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola City Council Meets in Regular, Special Study Session

The Indianola City Council met in regular and a special study session Monday evening. The council approved appointments to the Indianola Public Arts Commission and Indianola Hometown Pride Committee, approved a rezoning request on Country Club Road, and an amendment to the agreement with Snyder and Assoc. for the Hillcrest Ave Reconstruction Project. The council also approved an engagement letter with D.A. Davidson, a major site plan application for CemenTech, a preliminary plat, and a plat of survey for Downing Construction.
INDIANOLA, IA
Let’s Talk Pella – City Council Latest

Assistant City Administrator Corey Goodenow discusses this week’s Pella City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
Knoxville City Council Approves Rezoning Request for VA Property

The Knoxville City Council met in a regular session on Monday. The council approved the rezoning request for a portion of the VA property and waived the second and third readings. The council approved the preliminary plat for the Veterans District Subdivision which is a part of phase one for the development of the VA property. The Council approved the second reading and waived the third reading for the rezoning of 714 W. Rock Island Street. The council approved Storefront Improvement Grants for 101 S Third Street, 105 S Third Street and 319 E Main Street.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola School Board to Bring $70 million Bond Issue Forward

The Indianola School Board met in regular session Tuesday. They approved a consideration of bringing a bond issue to the public regarding improvements to Indianola High School for $70 million. The board received a recommendation from the District Facilities Task Force earlier this summer, and the project went out to the public for feedback and public engagement, and after consideration, the board voted 6-0 in favor of putting the bond issue out to the public for a vote on September 13th.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola School Board Bond Referendum in September

The Indianola School Board approved the bond referendum initiative at their meeting Tuesday, sending the decision to the voters regarding $70 million in Indianola High School improvements. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News. “The engagement letter for the school bond election was approved, which means there will be a bond...
INDIANOLA, IA
Work Continues on Several Projects Near Caldwell Park

The Pella Community School District and City of Pella are continuing work on multiple projects at Caldwell Park and near Pella High School. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says the district is responsible for the earthwork to get new tennis courts installed further north than previously located on the northern half of Caldwell — a project that should be ready by Thanksgiving. Ebeling says the City of Pella is responsible for East 8th Street — which should be open close to school starting on August 23rd, and for the complete realignment and repaving of University Street, which is expected to extend well into October.
PELLA, IA
Highway 92 Bridge Work

The Highway 92 bridge over Highway 14 south of Knoxville is getting a new look. DOT contractors from Florida are sandblasting and repainting the bridge. A supervisor on scene tells KNIA/KRLS News the work is expected to be completed by Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Some Iowans could receive up to $500 per month in new guaranteed income project

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council approved $500,000 towards new research that involves giving selected Iowans up to $500 a month. 110 people will be selected for the project and receive funds for two years. Researchers from Mid-Iowa Health Foundation are looking for low-income residents from...
Helping Hand of Warren County Holding Back to School Giveaway

The Helping Hand of Warren County is hosting a Back to School Giveaway in August. The Helping Hand will have school clothes available for all ages, and all items will be free of charge to take. The Helping Hand of Warren County Back to School Giveaway will be on August 3rd beginning at 5pm.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Indianola Farmers Market Moves Locations During Fair

With the Warren County Fair beginning next week, the Indianola Farmers Market normally held on the fairgrounds will change locations beginning this Saturday. The market will now be located in the Dollar General parking lot on Saturday, July 23rd and 30th from 8am to noon, and Wednesday, July 27th from 2 to 6pm. The Indianola Farmers Market offers local produce, crafts, meat, and flowers among many other items. Find more information below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Guaranteed income program to launch in Des Moines metro

A guaranteed monthly income payment of up to $500 will be provided to 110 Des Moines metro participants. It will be part of a two-year pilot project that will launch later this year, Nalo Johnson, CEO of Mid-Iowa Health Foundation (MIHF) told Axios.Des Moines City Council allocated $500,000 to the project Monday night.State of play: The goal is to help low-income families better pull themselves out of poverty but the concept has been the subject of debate.Advocates cite studies that show the cash guarantees are more efficient than programs that greatly dictate the terms of assistance.Critics contend it gives people...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa town finally getting a new gas station after fires

MAXWELL, Iowa — The town of Maxwell is getting a gas station once again. "New Century FS" just bought the property that used to be a Casey's. In February, there were two fires at the store within a month. A teenager was charged with setting the fires. Casey's said...
MAXWELL, IA
Why are some Iowa street lights turning purple?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some people have noticed some street lights now have a noticeable purple tint around Des Moines. That's not intentional. MidAmerican Energy says the LED lights are discolored due to a manufacturer's defect. The power company is asking you to help report the errors on their...

