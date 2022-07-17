ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Scam alert, Gulf Shores Police warn of fake calls

By Chad Petri
 4 days ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Always be wary of anyone you don’t know giving you a call out of the blue. That’s the message from Gulf Shores Police.

According to a Facebook post made Saturday, the department received a number of complaints about callers posing as representatives of government agencies asking people to pay supposed outstanding fines or penalties.

The post says “These calls are made by scammers intending on defrauding the person out of hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars. Please be suspicious of phone calls like these and say no to requests for payment by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency.” They also ask people to report these calls to local law enforcement.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

