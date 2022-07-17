Sioux City Man Convicted Of Killing 19-Month-Old Girl To Be Sentenced Next Month

OVERTON, NE — A teenager from Iowa is dead after authorities say a blown tire caused a vehicle to crash on Interstate 80. Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody says deputies responded to reports of the accident just before 5:30 Tuesday evening near the Overton exit. He says the rear driver-side tire blew out on the SUV and the 16-year-old driver overcorrected, sending the vehicle into the median where it flipped. A 19-year-old passenger was unbuckled in the back seat and ejected. The girl, from Sioux City, Iowa, landed in the opposite lane but wasn’t hit by a car.

OVERTON, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO