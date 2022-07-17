Sioux City Man Convicted Of Killing 19-Month-Old Girl To Be Sentenced Next Month
(Sioux City, MO) — A Sioux City man convicted of killing a 19-month-old girl will be sentenced next month. Tayvon Davis was found guilty of first-degree murder, plus several counts of child endangerment. KMEG/TV reports Davis will return to the Woodbury County District courtroom for sentencing August 26th. He faces an automatic sentence of life without parole for first-degree murder and an additional 50 years for each child endangerment count.
