ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Against the tide

By The Week Staff
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00AObF_0giajK2800
Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images

In most of the world, abortion access has been rapidly expanding for decades. Here's everything you need to know:

Where is abortion legal?

In the 49 years since the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion case in 1973, much of the modern world has dramatically expanded access to abortion procedures. By overturning Roe, the U.S. became just one of four countries to roll back abortion rights since 1994, joining El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Poland — all heavily Roman Catholic countries. In the same time period, nearly 60 countries have liberalized their abortion laws, ranging from Ireland — which legalized abortion via public referendum in 2018 — to Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina. In the few countries that have rolled back abortion rights, access has become severely limited and women report being surveilled and patrolled if they become pregnant or have miscarriages. "Being pregnant means that police can come to you any time," said Polish activist Marta Lempart, "and prosecutors can come to you to ask you questions about your pregnancy."

When did abortion become commonplace?

Women have terminated their pregnancies using various methods since ancient times. In many societies, the practice of abortion was tolerated, including by the Puritans who first colonized North America. But a backlash arose in the English-speaking world during the 19th century, due to concerns over unsafe practices such as swallowing forms of poison, and male doctors' discomfort with the women's rights movement. In 1869, Pope Pius IX declared an embryo was a human being with a soul, challenging the long-standing belief that a fetus was not a person until it began moving in the womb ("the quickening"). Leftist European political movements, such as Republicans in Spain's Catalonia region, attempted to legalize abortion in the 1930s, but as a result the procedure became associated with socialism and women's equality in the U.S. — a significant obstacle that took abortion rights campaigners decades to overcome.

How do Europe's laws compare?

The differences between American and European abortion laws are complicated, especially in practice. Last year, Chief Justice John Roberts said Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks, or roughly the first trimester of pregnancy, was "the standard" around the world. But while many European countries do indeed have restrictions limiting abortions from 12 to 21 weeks, they also offer broad exceptions for reasons such as the mother's age, health, or socioeconomic status — and in practice, doctors easily grant them. About 95 percent of European woman of reproductive age live in countries where abortion is legal for a broad list of reasons, and the Guttmacher Institute estimates there are 73 million abortions every year throughout the world. Europe is also home to far more abortion clinics than the U.S., and in most countries the procedure is covered by universal health care and is free. Earlier this year, France expanded the legal limit for abortion from 12 to 14 weeks, while Spain passed a law criminalizing the harassment of women seeking abortions. After the U.S. overturned Roe, the European Union's parliament condemned the ruling in a 324-155 vote and called for reproductive freedom and "the human rights of women and girls" to be enshrined in the EU's charter.

How did the U.S. and Europe diverge?

The U.S. and Europe have several factors in common, including large, socially conservative Christian populations and robust anti-abortion movements. But in many European states and other countries around the world, abortion is protected by law rather than by court decision, making the protections less susceptible to lawsuits and the political makeup of courts. European countries from Ireland to Germany have passed legislation enshrining basic abortion protections. So have such countries as Uruguay, South Africa, and Thailand. In Mexico and Colombia, on the other hand, it was the courts that overturned previous abortion bans, and national legislatures have yet to pass laws legalizing the procedure. In Canada, the Supreme Court struck down an abortion ban in 1988, but no law has been passed. The court "didn't really establish an abortion right," said Bernard Dickens, a professor emeritus of health law and policy at the University of Toronto. "It simply took away the criminal penalty."

Will Roe's demise affect other countries?

Experts doubt that Roe will reverse the global trend toward expanding abortion access, but it could weaken localized movements dependent on U.S. support. In Africa, U.S. organizations have long provided access to contraceptives and promoted abortion rights. But when the Trump administration adopted a stringent "global gag rule" in 2017, cutting funding to any organizations that promote abortion, it shut down contraception services in Malawi, Senegal, and Kenya. Now, however, many U.S. neighbors are offering their services to American women who want abortions. Canadian clinics are bracing for an influx of women crossing the border, while in Mexico, the network Necesito Abortar Mexico says it has received a flurry of inquiries from women in the U.S. "We are here, they are not alone," said Sandra Cardona, a member of the network. "There should be no women without rights, which is what they are trying to do in the United States."

Millions of illegal abortions

Last November, Xaiana, a 23-year-old college student in northern Brazil, sent $285 to a drug dealer in the country's rural south for a pack of eight unmarked white pills of unknown origin. When she took them, they ended her eight-week pregnancy, but she bled for weeks afterward. "It was like a murder scene every time I had a shower," she said. Still, she resisted going to a clinic, as abortion is illegal in Brazil, punishable by up to three years in jail. In the Philippines, home to one of the world's strictest abortion bans, an estimated 1.1 million abortions occur every year, many administered by traditional healers or with herbal medicine sold outside churches. It is feared that more than 2,000 women die every year from unsafe procedures. "These are still preventable deaths and unnecessary suffering among women," said Jihan Jacob, senior legal adviser at the Center for Reproductive Rights. "Like in any other country that has restrictive laws, it does not prevent abortions, it just makes them unsafe."

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
The Week

At least 1,100 people have died in Spain and Portugal from heat-related causes

In the last week, at least 1,100 people have died in Portugal and Spain from heat-related causes. A brutal heat wave has brought scorching temperatures to Europe, with some areas of Spain seeing highs of 114 degrees Fahrenheit. In Portugal, there have been 659 deaths, with most among the elderly. Local media reports that a couple in their 70s died when they were driving away from wildfires in northern Portugal and their car fell in a ravine.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
The Week

Brazil's big lie?

On Oct. 2, Brazil will hold its national elections for the presidency and the National Congress. Controversial incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro is seeking a second term, but opinion polling shows him losing decisively to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula. On Monday, Bolsonaro gathered foreign...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Unsafe Abortion#European Union#Abortion Laws#Roman Catholic#Polish#Puritans
The Week

Why are heat waves so devastating in Europe?

A brutal heat wave is bringing record-breaking temperatures to parts of Europe, including France, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Spain, and since last week, there have been more than 1,000 heat-related deaths. Several wildfires are also burning, including two massive blazes in southwestern France fueled by dry pine trees and erratic winds. Here's everything you need to know:
ENVIRONMENT
The Week

Biden describes climate change as an 'emergency,' promises to 'act with urgency'

With his legislative climate agenda stalled in Congress, Biden used his remarks outside a former coal power plant in Massachusetts on Wednesday to announce several executive actions — including "$2.3 billion in new funding for communities facing extreme heat and new steps to boost the offshore wind industry" — and promise there are more initiatives on the way, CNN reports.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Week

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. The White House announced the president's coronavirus diagnosis Thursday, saying he tested positive this morning and is experiencing "very mild symptoms." He has started taking Paxlovid, Pfizer's oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment that was approved by the FDA last year. Prior to his positive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
AFP

UK spy chief doubts Iran supreme leader will back nuclear deal

Britain's spy chief voiced doubt Thursday that a landmark 2015 nuclear accord with Iran can be revived, saying Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei remained opposed despite marathon diplomacy with the United States. "I don't think the supreme leader of Iran wants to cut a deal.
WORLD
The Week

Musk's lawyers move to block Twitter's request for an expedited trial

Elon Musk's lawyers argued in a Friday filing with the Delaware Chancery Court that Twitter's request for a trial within two months is "unjustifiable." The billionaire's legal team asked for a trial date of Feb. 13, 2023, at the earliest. Musk's lawyers claimed that they would need that time for discovery and for lining up experts to testify. According to Fox News, if Musk gets his way, "there are concerns the deal could collapse as the debt financing package committed by banks for the acquisition expires in April 2023."
BUSINESS
The Week

Russia steps up rocket attacks on Ukrainian cities

Russian rockets struck the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol on Saturday, killing two people and bringing the death toll since Thursday to around 40, Reuters reports. The same day, Russia's defense ministry confirmed that Russian forces have been ordered to increase rocket attacks against Ukrainian cities. According to The Associated...
POLITICS
The Week

Ukrainian first lady requests additional military aid in speech to U.S. lawmakers

Ukrainian first lady Olea Zelenska spoke in person to members of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday. Addressing lawmakers in Ukrainian at the Capitol Visitors Center Auditorium, Zelenska expressed her gratitude for American support "in this fight for our shared values" and requested additional military aid. She also showed pictures of children who had been killed in Russian missile attacks and described the ongoing invasion as "Russia's Hunger Games, hunting for peaceful people in peaceful cities of Ukraine." Zelenska, born Olena Kiyashko in 1978, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met as children but did not become close until university. They married in 2003 after dating...
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy