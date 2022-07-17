Man hospitalized with serious injuries following Suffolk shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after a 25-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to police, at around 3:21 a.m. Sunday, the Suffolk 911 center received several calls in reference to shots being fired in the 200 block of North Broad Street. The 911 Center also received a call from someone who said a 25-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

A man is in the hospital and a community is now shaken up. News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones has the details and talked with families impacted by this recent gun violence. The shooting left many cars damaged from the crossfire.

"I'm praying that they're okay. I'm praying man."

Gunfire ringing out in Suffolk. Leaving many families searching for answers.

"That was too many shots that we heard last night. At least 25 of those shots man," said concerned residents.

When police got to the scene they found several vehicles and homes damaged from the bullets.

"I felt like I was going through an anxiety attack. I couldn't breathe nothing."

The voice you hear is a family who did not want to show their face on camera due to safety reasons but tells me their car was caught in the crossfire.

"The bullet just ripped the shade off my back window. Now I got to spend some money and call my insurance to get my car fixed now."

Right next door one woman is making the same call. She did not want to speak on camera also due to safety reasons. But the bullet went straight through her car door.

"I ended up getting on the ground, crawling on the floor, to get to my kids and they were still shooting. I seen two police over here and then by the time I came outside it was more that came up."

A community they call home, now leaving them fearful.

"I got to hug my kids tighter and make sure they're okay. Nowadays you can't trust where to be at."

The victim's injuries are considered life-threatening, police said. Police identified him as 25-year-old Mark Robertson, of Smithfield. They say as of Sunday afternoon he is still hospitalized in serious condition.

News 3 is working on learning more.

If you or someone you know has information regarding this shooting, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.