Ferndale, MI

Felony larceny suspect in Ferndale found incompetent for trial — again

By Mike McConnell
The Oakland Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man charged with felony larceny last year has been found incompetent to stand trial for the third time since he was first charged. Ferndale 43rd District Judge Joseph Longo made the third such ruling Thursday after reviewing a report on suspect Hollis Parks, 51, from the state Forensic Center for...

www.theoaklandpress.com

Comments / 2

 

