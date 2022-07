Bobby Coombs, 86, also known as “Blue Nose” of Kinston passed away peacefully on Friday, July 15, 2022. He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Alice Marie (Cade) Coombs; son, Herbert (Herbie) Robert Coombs, Jr.; parents, Herbert and Mary Catherine Coombs; and his beloved pet, Luke. Bobby is survived by his personal caregiver and special niece Libbie Rogers and husband Harry, and their two sons Staten Rogers and wife Alicia, and Alex Rogers; special nieces, Brenda Scruggs and husband Roger, her daughter Kristen Watts and her family, Phyllis Wade, and family; nephew Craig Coombs. Many other nieces, nephews, and cousins will continue to cherish their memories of Bobby.

KINSTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO