Henrik Stenson will no longer serve as the European captain at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, with the Swedish golfer announcing Wednesday that he will join LIV Golf. In a statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Stenson wrote that LIV Golf officials had worked with him to ensure that he could fulfill his Ryder Cup obligations, but Ryder Cup Europe wasn't willing to allow him to do it.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO