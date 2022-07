SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are continuing to watch the center of high pressure lift northward, which will have a major impact on our weather pattern in the days ahead. As the high is just a bit to our north this morning, light winds will blow out of the southeast, allowing an early sea breeze to form. A chance for a midday shower is possible along the interstate before the sea breeze travels far inland and brings a few slow-moving showers to the late afternoon. Moisture has slowly increased here on the Suncoast and will continue to do so over the next few days.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO