ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Crew Killed in Cargo Plane Crash in Greece, Airline Meridian Says

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV (Reuters) - All the crew were killed when an Antonov An-12 cargo...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Dramatic moment Ukrainian aircraft carrying 'explosives' sets on fire in mid-air before crashing in northern Greece sparking huge fireball explosion

A Ukrainian cargo plane carrying 'dangerous explosives' crashed in Greece last night, video shows. The aircraft's eight crew members, all Ukrainian citizens, were killed, Serbia's defence minister said. The Antonov An-12, owned by Kyiv firm Meridian, exploded in a burst of flames while it was flying from Serbia to Bangladesh...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Cargo Airline#Northern Greece#Ukraine#Traffic Accident#Airline Meridian Says#Antonov#Reuters
Newsweek

Ukraine Receives Powerful Rocket Launcher as Russia Worries About Weapons

A Ukrainian official announced Friday that new rocket launchers sent from the West had arrived to the country's military forces. The heavy weaponry should bolster Ukraine's defense, and comes soon after a Russian military expert publicly expressed concern about such armaments being supplied to the country. Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine's defense...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Greece
Newsweek

Russian Su-35 Shot Down by Ukraine as $85m Aircraft Goes Up in Flames—Video

A Russian fighter jet has been shot down near the city of Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In a statement on social media, the air force command of Ukraine's armed forces said that at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, a unit of Ukraine's anti-aircraft missile forces shot down a Russian fighter, "presumably an Su-35," in the area of ​​Nova Kakhovka.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious US military plane days away from breaking another flight record

The U.S. military’s drone spaceplane is just days away from breaking another flight duration record and no one knows what its purpose is. The X-37B’s latest mission began on May 17, 2020, Boeing said at the time of its launch, without disclosing the purpose of its mission. Now the spacecraft has marked 775 days in orbit as of Friday and is just days away from breaking the 780-day in-orbit endurance record set on its previous mission in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Air Force considers removing co-pilot from Boeing KC-46 tanker crews

Officials in the Air Force’s mobility enterprise are considering amending rules to allow just two crew members onboard the Boeing KC-46 Pegasus tankers during dangerous missions, raising eyebrows among airmen. Air Mobility Command is discussing the option as part of how it may handle war in the Indo-Pacific, where...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy