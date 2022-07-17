ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

KRCO to Hold Annual Bus Ride Fundraiser

By Scott Dailey
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

The Knoxville Racing Charitable Organization is holding its annual fundraising bus trip on Tuesday, August 9. Knoxville Charitable Racing Organization President Maureen...

www.kniakrls.com

Related
kniakrls.com

National Balloon Classic Sky Parade Tonight

The 2nd annual National Balloon Classic Sky Parade is tonight, as balloons will fly above the downtown Indianola square to help to kick off the 2022 event. Dozens of balloons will fly over the square, and local shops, businesses, and restaurants will have special deals and sales for merchandise. The 2nd annual National Balloon Classic Sky Parade will be from 5-8pm, with the National Balloon Classic running from July 29th through August 6th. The KNIA Big Red Radio will be on the square for the sky parade playing music and making announcements.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Police Department Presents Scholarships

The Knoxville Police Department presented two Knoxville graduates, Jalen Nelson and Trenton Walraven, with scholarships. Jalen Nelson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about what the scholarship means to her. “I appreciate all of the support, it’s great to get support, but it’s even better when you get it from you hometown...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Holds Annual Golf Open

The 2022 Indianola Chamber of Commerce Golf Open took place Wednesday. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News every year she is blown away by the support from the community for the chamber’s largest fundraiser of the year. “I’ve never seen bigger smiles than I have today....
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Hartford Hosts First Annual BBQ Bash

The City of Hartford, Hartford Betterment Committee, and Warren County Farm Bureau along with other community partners hosted the First Annual Hartford BBQ Bash on Saturday, featuring cooking and smoking competitions, water fights, a cornhole tournament, and a community feed. Sophia Eckert tells KNIA News the success of the event was brought on by community engagement.
HARTFORD, IA
kniakrls.com

STEAM Activities Featured at Tonight’s Thursdays in Pella

The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella is “Full STEAM Ahead.” Executive Director of the PACE Alliance Karen Eischen says activities will center around science, technology, engineering, art, and math from 6 to 8 p.m. in Central Park. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella event this summer.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Fair results

The Marion County Fair continues this week as many families come to see all the different shows and events for not only adults but kids as well. Drew spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about his favorite parts of the fair. “I like the horse show, the goat show, and all the...
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Highway 92 Bridge Work

The Highway 92 bridge over Highway 14 south of Knoxville is getting a new look. DOT contractors from Florida are sandblasting and repainting the bridge. A supervisor on scene tells KNIA/KRLS News the work is expected to be completed by Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Helping Hand of Warren County Holding Back to School Giveaway

The Helping Hand of Warren County is hosting a Back to School Giveaway in August. The Helping Hand will have school clothes available for all ages, and all items will be free of charge to take. The Helping Hand of Warren County Back to School Giveaway will be on August 3rd beginning at 5pm.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Farmers Market Moves Locations During Fair

With the Warren County Fair beginning next week, the Indianola Farmers Market normally held on the fairgrounds will change locations beginning this Saturday. The market will now be located in the Dollar General parking lot on Saturday, July 23rd and 30th from 8am to noon, and Wednesday, July 27th from 2 to 6pm. The Indianola Farmers Market offers local produce, crafts, meat, and flowers among many other items. Find more information below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Little League Seeking Donations and Sponsors for State Tournament Trip

The Knoxville Little League is seeking donations and sponsors to help with the cost of their trip to the state tournament in Davenport. The team has a goal of $10,000 dollars and is accepting donations via check or through Venmo. The Iowa State Little League Tournament begins Saturday, July 23, and runs through July 28. Donations will be accepted till Friday, July 22. For more information click here.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Area Community Theater to Hold Auditions for The Wizard of Oz

The Knoxville Area Community theater will begin auditions for their fall production of The Wizard of Oz. Knoxville Area Community Theater Director Marty Atkins spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the audition process. “We will be doing auditions a little differently this year. The first two nights of auditions will focus...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Ebeling Earns Honor at National School Leadership Conference

Pella Schools Superintendent Greg Ebeling was honored by a national organization supporting educational leadership. Ebeling received the Humanex Exemplar Award at a conference in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The honoree is chosen from a pool of nominees from around the country, and have, “a life of significant impact, multiplied through thousands of those that they impact directly and indirectly, in ways that we’re living in the present and be felt, modeled, and multiplied for many, many years – a rich legacy for generations.”
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council Completing Key Steps for Proposed Rec Facility

By selecting the project engineer, the proposed Indoor Rec Facility in Pella is moving forward into more detailed planning stages. Assistant City Administrator Corey Goodenow says Shive Hattery will lead a months-long effort to design a state-of-the-art building covering a wide range of recreation needs in the community. Goodenow says the next immediate step is funding for the project, and while $12 million has been secured from private donors, the voters of Pella will have to decide to fund the vast majority of the costs through extension of the already-existing Local Option Sales and Service tax. That revenue, over 20 years, would fund the indoor rec center, as well as other quality-of-life and infrastructure projects, including potential renovation or new construction for the Pella Community Center and the repaving of several roads. Hear more about the latest with the Pella City Council on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Indianola – Hartford BBQ Bash

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Sophia Eckert about the community participation in the Hartford BBQ Bash over the weekend. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Area Softball Players Recognized for Character

FULL NOMINATIONS (Directly copied from IGCA website):. Tori Van Vark, Pella – Nominated by Katie Gravert, Head Coach. Tori Van Vark is a student athlete that Works hard with Integrity and gives No excuses. She went above and beyond to better her skills on the field during the off season. She sustained a shoulder injury halfway through the season but worked hard to get back after two weeks to help her team achieve a quality run to the finish of the season. Tori is caring, giving, and is a vital part to the Pella Softball program.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Lacona’s Improvement Noted By Knoxville Baseball This Summer

One of the most improved players on the Knoxville Baseball Squad this season was Niko Lacona. Lacona was used in several varsity starts this season and a few big games the Panthers had to have to position themselves in the race for the South Central Conference. His pitching took the biggest jump as he compiled a 4-1 record with 33 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.82. Lacona’s offensive stats also were improved as he had 14 hits, ten RBI and hit two home runs. Coach Turner Devore tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Lacona along with the rest of the Panther pitching staff will have to get even better to get to where they want to be next summer. Knoxville finished up with a 20-13 record.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Knoxville- Wizard of Oz

Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Area community Theater Director Maty Atkins as we talk about the upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz and the audition process. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk senior trio mentors state tourney team

Great role models and leaders. Those are just a few of the words first-year Norwalk coach Beau Livingston uses to describe the trio of seniors on the 2022 Warrior softball team. Morgan Weeks, Kady Vandemark and Mei Grant all played their own role on this year’s Norwalk squad, which finished...
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella’s Rowe to Play in Shrine Bowl Saturday

Pella Dutch Senior Preston Rowe will join the elite stars of Iowa High School football at the 2022 Shrine Bowl this weekend. Rowe joins area athlete Tracy Davis of Norwalk on the South Squad at the 50th All-Star game on Saturday, July 23rd at 4 p.m. in the UNI Dome.
PELLA, IA

