Fans Are Blown Away By How Unrecognizable Lily James Is In The New Versace Ad—Are You Sure That's Her?

Splash News

Lily James is slowly but surely cementing herself as a true chameleon – and the queen of transformations! We still haven’t recovered from her incredible Emmy-nominated role as Pamela Anderson for Hulu’s Pam & Tommy (she’s up for ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series’ and she couldn’t be more deserving!) but the 33-year-old actress has shocked us yet again with another unrecognizable transformation – this time for Versace’s latest ad campaign!

For the Fall 2022 ad campaign – which was shared to Donatella Versace’s Instagram account on July 11th – the Cinderella star can be seen sporting a jet-black hairstyle, which is believed to be a wig, complete with very thick, blunt, short bangs. And the shock transformation didn’t end there, as Lily was serving true gothic glam in terms of her makeup too, wearing a deep, dark shade of lipstick, which juxtaposed perfectly with her barely-there eye makeup and bleached brows. Bravo to everyone involved in making this ad campaign happen, because our jaws genuinely dropped when we saw it for the first time!

“Lily James stars in my new campaign launching on @versace tomorrow,” Donatella captioned her Instagram post, followed by a twinkling star emoji. “@lilyjamesofficial you are so incredibly talented and beautiful. I can’t wait for everyone to see you shine in these images,” she continued, and finished off with three pink double heart emojis.

In the image Donatella shared, Lily can be seen wearing a skin-tight red number, which flawlessly hugged her curves and seamlessly transitioned into red opera style gloves. And in another scorching hot image from the campaign, which Lily shared to her own Instagram account, she can be seen wearing a black sleeveless boned corset teamed with black vinyl opera gloves and posing with Versace’s black and gold ‘Greca Goddess’ handbag over her head. We cannot deal!

In her post, Lily thanked Donatella for the opportunity, writing: “Thank you @donatella_versace for setting me free with your Greca Goddess bag. In Italy. In @versace. I live for this. Love you.” She also thanked photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, writing: “@mertalas and @macpiggott unbelievable to work with you.” “Doesn’t get any better then this,” she concluded, followed by the very apt black heart emoji.

“You are perfection! ” Donatella exclaimed in the comments section, followed by the black heart emoji. “Absolutely STUNNING,” she added, followed by the yellow twinkling star emoji. Many other famous faces raved about Lily’s campaign too, with Emily in Paris star Lily Collins saying “Yes girl!” preceded by five heart eyes emojis and four fire emojis. Eternals actress Gemma Chan commented with three fire emojis, while fellow model Poppy Delevingne wrote, “Oh LILS.” followed by the fire emoji. “YOU WHAT?!!” Still Star-Crossed star Lashana Lynch added, followed by three fire emojis. “CANNOT DEAL,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “absolutely stunning” followed by thee fire emojis.